The TAIEX yesterday rose above 17,000 points as investors took cues from the record highs reached by major US indices on Friday.
The bellwether electronics sector dominated, leading the broader market to climb out of losses recorded over the previous couple of sessions.
The gains were capped ahead of the 120-day moving average of about 17,100 points by the end of the session, an analyst said.
“Despite the gains posted by the electronics sector and the TAIEX, many large-cap tech stocks — in particular contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co [TSMC, 台積電] — remained in consolidation so it was no surprise that the upturn stopped before 17,100 points today,” MasterLink Securities Corp (元富證券) analyst Tom Tang (湯忠謙) said.
“Today, buying rotated to second or even third-tier stocks in the tech industry,” Tang said. “It was because many foreign institutional investors stayed on the sidelines leaving tech heavyweights behind.”
The TAIEX closed up 80.83 points, or 0.48 percent, at 17,068.24. Turnover totaled NT$325.416 billion (US$11.68 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$3.2 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
TSMC closed unchanged at NT$590, while the electronics sector rose 0.64 percent and the semiconductor sub-index ended up 0.3 percent.
It was a different scenario for the stocks of smaller electronics firms.
Metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor maker Panjit International Inc (強茂) and artificial intelligence memory solution provider AP Memory Technology Corp (愛普科技) soared 10 percent, the maximum daily increase, to close at NT$123.5 and NT$591 respectively.
Rotational buying boosted the transportation sector by 0.95 percent, with Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) up 1.01 percent to end at NT$100.5 and Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) up 1.55 percent to close at NT$98.
“The buying in shipping stocks largely reflected hopes that shipping companies would soon report strong earnings for the third quarter on higher freight rates,” Tang said.
Investors should nonetheless pay close attention to an upcoming policymaking meeting of the US Federal Reserve, as its outcome could move global markets, Tang said.
The two-day Fed meeting starts today.
Global investors are in for a treat. An extremely expensive game of one-upmanship is being played out in the semiconductor industry, where the winners will look like heroes and the rest might not even survive. All told, more than US$700 billion has been pledged over the next decade to expand production capacity for the chips that run smartphones, power data centers and one day will drive vehicles. Samsung Electronics Co is the latest to show its hand, reporting third-quarter numbers that put it on track to post record spending for this year and setting it up for even more next year. In
SUPPLY ISSUES: The firm said that the models affected are Camry, Sienna, Prados, Yaris and Supra as it assesses prices for the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday announced that it has stopped accepting new orders for several Toyota models until early next month. The affected models are the Camry — including hybrid Camrys — Sienna, Prado, GR Yaris and Supra, Hotai said, adding that the measure was taken to give it time to adjust the prices of the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage. People should be able to order the affected models by early next month, when the new prices have been finalized, the company said. The suspension of new orders does not affect existing contracts
‘MORE IN 2022’: Chief executive Rick Tsai said the firm believes the same strengths of the past few years would bring solid revenue growth and profitability next year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday raised its revenue growth forecast for this year for the second time, buoyed by higher average selling prices and market share gains amid increasing 5G penetration worldwide. The chip designer now expects revenue to grow 52 percent from last year, up from the 45 percent growth it estimated three months ago. As a result, revenue this year would surpass NT$480 billion (US$17.24 billion), a new record and up from NT$322.15 billion last year. “The strong performance in both revenue growth and gross margin” improvement will not be limited to next year only, MediaTek chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行)
Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc, on Tuesday announced profits that jumped to US$18.9 billion, even as the online colossus faces increased regulatory pressure and shifting of the COVID-19 lockdown lifestyles that have so benefited big tech. Google remains a centerpiece of online activity, with offerings such as its search engine, ad marketplace and YouTube video platform that give it extensive global influence. Alphabet’s revenue of US$65.1 billion in the recently ended quarter eclipsed the same period last year by about 41 percent, the tech titan said, as its online ad engine and cloud services thrived. “This quarter’s results show how our [artificial intelligence]