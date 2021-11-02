Electronics sector leads the TAIEX to close above 17,000

Staff writer, with CNA





The TAIEX yesterday rose above 17,000 points as investors took cues from the record highs reached by major US indices on Friday.

The bellwether electronics sector dominated, leading the broader market to climb out of losses recorded over the previous couple of sessions.

The gains were capped ahead of the 120-day moving average of about 17,100 points by the end of the session, an analyst said.

“Despite the gains posted by the electronics sector and the TAIEX, many large-cap tech stocks — in particular contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co [TSMC, 台積電] — remained in consolidation so it was no surprise that the upturn stopped before 17,100 points today,” MasterLink Securities Corp (元富證券) analyst Tom Tang (湯忠謙) said.

“Today, buying rotated to second or even third-tier stocks in the tech industry,” Tang said. “It was because many foreign institutional investors stayed on the sidelines leaving tech heavyweights behind.”

The TAIEX closed up 80.83 points, or 0.48 percent, at 17,068.24. Turnover totaled NT$325.416 billion (US$11.68 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$3.2 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

TSMC closed unchanged at NT$590, while the electronics sector rose 0.64 percent and the semiconductor sub-index ended up 0.3 percent.

It was a different scenario for the stocks of smaller electronics firms.

Metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor maker Panjit International Inc (強茂) and artificial intelligence memory solution provider AP Memory Technology Corp (愛普科技) soared 10 percent, the maximum daily increase, to close at NT$123.5 and NT$591 respectively.

Rotational buying boosted the transportation sector by 0.95 percent, with Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) up 1.01 percent to end at NT$100.5 and Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) up 1.55 percent to close at NT$98.

“The buying in shipping stocks largely reflected hopes that shipping companies would soon report strong earnings for the third quarter on higher freight rates,” Tang said.

Investors should nonetheless pay close attention to an upcoming policymaking meeting of the US Federal Reserve, as its outcome could move global markets, Tang said.

The two-day Fed meeting starts today.