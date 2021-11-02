Consumer prices remain stable, central bank says

INFLATION CONCERNS: Although CPI in the first nine months of the year rose by an average of 1.74 percent, Yang Chin-long said it would subside as oil prices fall

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Consumer prices remain stable, although spiking international oil and raw material prices are driving up inflationary pressures, which would be temporary and controllable, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday.

Yang made the remarks during a question-and-answer session at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee.

“Inflation is not an issue in Taiwan, where consumer prices are quite stable,” Yang told lawmakers who said they were concerned after the nation’s inflationary gauge in September climbed to 2.63 percent, which is higher than the bank’s 2 percent threshold.

Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long talks to the media at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

In the first nine months of the year, the consumer price index (CPI) increased by an average of 1.74 percent, which Yang said was due to soaring international fuel and raw material prices rather than an overall increase in consumer prices.

The “imported inflation” phenomenon would be short-lived, because although international oil prices are hovering at about US$85 per barrel, they are expected to decline to US$75 next year, he said.

Earlier, central bank Deputy Governor Chen Nan-kuang (陳南光) said the bank should not loosely depict ongoing inflation as temporary, as it could underestimate the influence of global quantitative easing and weaken the monetary policymaker’s credibility, if it does not subside.

Yang stood by his stance, which matches that of the US Federal Reserve, that low comparison bases last year helped make the uptrend appear conspicuous this year.

He said that three factors would guide his interest rate decisions, namely, the progress in Taiwan’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, its inflation outlook; and monetary policy by major central banks.

In particular, monetary policy decisions by major central banks could trigger global capital movements and affect the US dollar against other currencies, Yang said.

Taiwan is already flush with excessive liquidity and needs better protection against massive capital influxes, which might push up asset and property prices, he said, implying that the central bank would not prematurely hike interest rates ahead of major peers.

The markets generally expect the Fed to raise interest rates in July next year at the earliest, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator William Tseng (曾銘宗) said at the meeting.

The Fed is to meet today and tomorrow, after which it is expected to announce a downsizing of its asset purchases.

Although the Fed would start tapering by cutting bond purchases, Yang said the impact on Taiwan’s equity market could be smaller than its last tapering in 2013.

The downsizing of asset purchases in 2013 was the Fed’s first tapering, but it has learned from past experience and would carry out the measures more smoothly, he said.

Global markets would likely not see as much panic-driven selling as in 2013, he added.

The nation has sound economic fundamentals, and so it is possible that some foreign funds could stay in Taiwan despite the Fed’s move to tighten monetary policy, he said.

Separately, Yang said that cryptocurrencies over the past few years have failed to meet market expectations that they would challenge conventional banknotes due to wild speculation and price volatility.

More than 90 percent of cryptocurrency trading is intended for investment or speculation, while 1 percent is used to settle payments, he said, citing data from other governments.

That explained why global central banks have seen cryptocurrencies as risky financial assets and subjected them to strict regulatory oversight, he said.

Additional reporting by CNA