Consumer prices remain stable, although spiking international oil and raw material prices are driving up inflationary pressures, which would be temporary and controllable, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday.
Yang made the remarks during a question-and-answer session at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee.
“Inflation is not an issue in Taiwan, where consumer prices are quite stable,” Yang told lawmakers who said they were concerned after the nation’s inflationary gauge in September climbed to 2.63 percent, which is higher than the bank’s 2 percent threshold.
Photo: CNA
In the first nine months of the year, the consumer price index (CPI) increased by an average of 1.74 percent, which Yang said was due to soaring international fuel and raw material prices rather than an overall increase in consumer prices.
The “imported inflation” phenomenon would be short-lived, because although international oil prices are hovering at about US$85 per barrel, they are expected to decline to US$75 next year, he said.
Earlier, central bank Deputy Governor Chen Nan-kuang (陳南光) said the bank should not loosely depict ongoing inflation as temporary, as it could underestimate the influence of global quantitative easing and weaken the monetary policymaker’s credibility, if it does not subside.
Yang stood by his stance, which matches that of the US Federal Reserve, that low comparison bases last year helped make the uptrend appear conspicuous this year.
He said that three factors would guide his interest rate decisions, namely, the progress in Taiwan’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, its inflation outlook; and monetary policy by major central banks.
In particular, monetary policy decisions by major central banks could trigger global capital movements and affect the US dollar against other currencies, Yang said.
Taiwan is already flush with excessive liquidity and needs better protection against massive capital influxes, which might push up asset and property prices, he said, implying that the central bank would not prematurely hike interest rates ahead of major peers.
The markets generally expect the Fed to raise interest rates in July next year at the earliest, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator William Tseng (曾銘宗) said at the meeting.
The Fed is to meet today and tomorrow, after which it is expected to announce a downsizing of its asset purchases.
Although the Fed would start tapering by cutting bond purchases, Yang said the impact on Taiwan’s equity market could be smaller than its last tapering in 2013.
The downsizing of asset purchases in 2013 was the Fed’s first tapering, but it has learned from past experience and would carry out the measures more smoothly, he said.
Global markets would likely not see as much panic-driven selling as in 2013, he added.
The nation has sound economic fundamentals, and so it is possible that some foreign funds could stay in Taiwan despite the Fed’s move to tighten monetary policy, he said.
Separately, Yang said that cryptocurrencies over the past few years have failed to meet market expectations that they would challenge conventional banknotes due to wild speculation and price volatility.
More than 90 percent of cryptocurrency trading is intended for investment or speculation, while 1 percent is used to settle payments, he said, citing data from other governments.
That explained why global central banks have seen cryptocurrencies as risky financial assets and subjected them to strict regulatory oversight, he said.
Additional reporting by CNA
Global investors are in for a treat. An extremely expensive game of one-upmanship is being played out in the semiconductor industry, where the winners will look like heroes and the rest might not even survive. All told, more than US$700 billion has been pledged over the next decade to expand production capacity for the chips that run smartphones, power data centers and one day will drive vehicles. Samsung Electronics Co is the latest to show its hand, reporting third-quarter numbers that put it on track to post record spending for this year and setting it up for even more next year. In
SUPPLY ISSUES: The firm said that the models affected are Camry, Sienna, Prados, Yaris and Supra as it assesses prices for the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday announced that it has stopped accepting new orders for several Toyota models until early next month. The affected models are the Camry — including hybrid Camrys — Sienna, Prado, GR Yaris and Supra, Hotai said, adding that the measure was taken to give it time to adjust the prices of the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage. People should be able to order the affected models by early next month, when the new prices have been finalized, the company said. The suspension of new orders does not affect existing contracts
‘MORE IN 2022’: Chief executive Rick Tsai said the firm believes the same strengths of the past few years would bring solid revenue growth and profitability next year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday raised its revenue growth forecast for this year for the second time, buoyed by higher average selling prices and market share gains amid increasing 5G penetration worldwide. The chip designer now expects revenue to grow 52 percent from last year, up from the 45 percent growth it estimated three months ago. As a result, revenue this year would surpass NT$480 billion (US$17.24 billion), a new record and up from NT$322.15 billion last year. “The strong performance in both revenue growth and gross margin” improvement will not be limited to next year only, MediaTek chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行)
Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc, on Tuesday announced profits that jumped to US$18.9 billion, even as the online colossus faces increased regulatory pressure and shifting of the COVID-19 lockdown lifestyles that have so benefited big tech. Google remains a centerpiece of online activity, with offerings such as its search engine, ad marketplace and YouTube video platform that give it extensive global influence. Alphabet’s revenue of US$65.1 billion in the recently ended quarter eclipsed the same period last year by about 41 percent, the tech titan said, as its online ad engine and cloud services thrived. “This quarter’s results show how our [artificial intelligence]