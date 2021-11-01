American Airlines Group Inc (AA) had to cancel hundreds of flights this weekend due to staffing shortages triggered by weather-related disruptions, FlightAware data showed on Saturday.
The Web site, which tracks delays and cancelations in the US skies, showed that American Airlines canceled more than 800 flights on Friday and Saturday, and expected more than 400 cancelations yesterday.
American Airlines CEO David Seymour said in a memo to staff on Saturday that the difficulties began on Thursday with strong wind storms that blocked capacity at the company’s Dallas hub and delayed staff positioning for upcoming flights.
With additional weather issues, staffing “begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences,” Seymour said.
He hoped that operations would be restored “quickly with the start of a new month,” Seymour added.
The American Airlines head also announced the return of 1,800 flight staff who have been on standby since the COVID-19 pandemic and the hiring of another 600 by the end of next month, as well as 4,000 airport employees, as airlines are making efforts to hire more workers ahead of the busy holiday travel season.
Most travelers affected by the cancelations were able to rebook for the same day, said the airline, which operates 6,700 daily flights worldwide to 350 destinations in 50 countries.
American Airlines is not the first airline to suffer a staffing shortage as travel demand picks up with vaccinations and the lifting of restrictions.
Last week, Southwest Airlines Co had to cancel more than 2,000 flights, costing it US$75 million.
The problems were triggered on a Friday afternoon by bad weather and a temporary lack of air traffic controllers in one area of Florida.
The situation was quickly exacerbated by limited staffing levels and then snowballed over several days.
Southwest Airlines also said it was hiring aggressively, with the aim of adding about 5,000 new employees by the end of this year.
