Saudi Aramco quarterly income rises to US$30.4bn

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco), the world’s largest oil company, yesterday reported US$30.4 billion in third-quarter net income, bolstered by a surge in oil prices and recovery in demand as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

Saudi Arabia’s majority state-owned oil giant said its net income more than doubled from US$11.8 billion during the same three-month period a year earlier.

Last year’s figure came after profits plunged dramatically as global lockdowns slammed oil prices. Net income refers to the amount left after taxes and preferred dividends have been paid.

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser speaks at the Saudi Green Initiative Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Oct. 23. Photo: Reuters

Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser said that the company’s third-quarter results were “exceptional,” a result of “increased economic activity in key markets and a rebound in energy demand.”

The earnings came as the global loosening of virus-induced restrictions, tightening of gas supplies and acceleration of vaccination campaigns have pushed prices of crude sharply higher. The price of international benchmark Brent crude was trading at more than US$83 per barrel yesterday.

Consumers and companies are using more gasoline and airplane fuel as governments relax restrictions, leading to a rally across energy markets.

“We are optimistic that energy demand will remain healthy for the foreseeable future,” Nasser said.

Crude prices have been helped by production cuts made by OPEC, which will meet later this week. As consumption picks up, the group has gradually started adding barrels back to the market, with plans to pump 400,000 more barrels per day each month until the end of this year and raise Saudi Arabia’s limit of 11 million barrels to 11.5 million next year.

The third-quarter earnings from the oil giant, which listed a sliver of its shares three years ago, represented an improvement from the same quarter before the pandemic in 2019, which brought in US$21.3 billion.

Shares of Aramco had traded slightly up before the announcement on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock market, with a share costing 37.75 riyals, or US$10.06. Its market capitalization of US$2 trillion makes it one of the world’s most valuable companies.

Aramco declared a dividend of US$18.8 billion in the third quarter, in line with its target, which will be paid in the fourth quarter. The company has said it would stick by a pledge to pay a US$75 billion dividend, nearly all of which will go to the Saudi government, which owns around 98 percent of the company.

Free cash flow rose to US$28.7 billion, solidly above the state-backed firm’s quarterly dividend.

The firm’s capital expenditure, mostly directed toward pumping more oil, was US$7.6 billion in the third quarter — an increase of 19 percent from a year earlier.