Factory activity in China plunged more than expected last month, official data showed yesterday, suggesting that the industrial sector continued struggling as it grappled with tight power supplies and surging raw material costs.
The key purchasing managers’ index (PMI) — a gauge of manufacturing activity in the world’s second-largest economy — fell to 49.2 last month, down from 49.6 in September, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.
This marks the second straight month in which China’s PMI dipped below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction.
Photo: AFP
A poll of economists had pegged the reading at 49.7, which would have been a slight improvement.
Although the country’s PMI contracted when the spread of COVID-19 forced most business activity to a halt, life has largely returned to normal as strict measures brought the outbreak under control.
“In October, due to factors such as still-tight power supply and the high costs of some raw materials, the manufacturing PMI fell,” the NBS said yesterday.
Both the production and new-order indexes were in contraction, pointing to weakening supply and demand, NBI senior statistician Zhao Qinghe (趙清河) said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the price index continued rising, reflecting higher purchase prices of raw materials such as petroleum and coal, and that of sales costs.
The production index has fallen to among its lowest levels since 2005 and could indicate stagflation, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd (保銀私募基金管理) chief economist Zhiwei Zhang (張智威) said.
“A worrying sign is the passthrough of inflation from input prices,” he said, adding this could pile pressure on consumer inflation.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (華僑銀行) economist Tommy Xie (謝東明) said that smaller companies appear to be “paying the price for the power shortages,” suggesting the need for more policy support.
Non-manufacturing activity also fell last month, official data showed, as authorities noted “the recovery of the service industry has slowed.”
China’s non-manufacturing PMI settled at 52.4, down from 53.2 in September.
While the reading still indicates expansion, helped by holiday activity early last month, the NBS said that the threat of local COVID-19 outbreaks continued to cast a pall over consumer sentiment.
“The real situation could be worse,” Nomura Holdings Inc chief China economist Lu Ting (陸挺) said, noting that surveys might not reflect the impact of escalating anti-virus measures late last month.
“We expect another round of cuts of growth forecasts,” Lu added.
Global investors are in for a treat. An extremely expensive game of one-upmanship is being played out in the semiconductor industry, where the winners will look like heroes and the rest might not even survive. All told, more than US$700 billion has been pledged over the next decade to expand production capacity for the chips that run smartphones, power data centers and one day will drive vehicles. Samsung Electronics Co is the latest to show its hand, reporting third-quarter numbers that put it on track to post record spending for this year and setting it up for even more next year. In
SUPPLY ISSUES: The firm said that the models affected are Camry, Sienna, Prados, Yaris and Supra as it assesses prices for the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday announced that it has stopped accepting new orders for several Toyota models until early next month. The affected models are the Camry — including hybrid Camrys — Sienna, Prado, GR Yaris and Supra, Hotai said, adding that the measure was taken to give it time to adjust the prices of the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage. People should be able to order the affected models by early next month, when the new prices have been finalized, the company said. The suspension of new orders does not affect existing contracts
‘MORE IN 2022’: Chief executive Rick Tsai said the firm believes the same strengths of the past few years would bring solid revenue growth and profitability next year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday raised its revenue growth forecast for this year for the second time, buoyed by higher average selling prices and market share gains amid increasing 5G penetration worldwide. The chip designer now expects revenue to grow 52 percent from last year, up from the 45 percent growth it estimated three months ago. As a result, revenue this year would surpass NT$480 billion (US$17.24 billion), a new record and up from NT$322.15 billion last year. “The strong performance in both revenue growth and gross margin” improvement will not be limited to next year only, MediaTek chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行)
ADVANCED LITHIUM BATTERIES: Taiwan Cement Corp chairman Nelson Chang said the new manufacturing plant is a step toward making the group a green energy firm A Taiwan Cement Corp (TCC, 台灣水泥) subsidiary yesterday broke ground for an advanced lithium battery plant in Kaohsiung’s Siaogang District (小港) at the former site of the cement maker’s paper mill. Molie Quantum Energy Corp (三元能源科技) has planned to initially invest NT$12 billion (US$430.5 million) in the facility, which is to begin operations in 2023. The facility is to have enough annual output to supply the long-range batteries needed for 24,000 electric vehicles — or 1.8 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery capacity. It would use nickel, cobalt and manganese to make “ternary” batteries, and use lithium to make the anode material of the batteries,