China’s output slumps further

PMI BELOW 50: China’s purchasing managers’ index slipped below economists’ predictions, indicating a further weakening of supply and demand as costs remain high

AFP, Beijing





Factory activity in China plunged more than expected last month, official data showed yesterday, suggesting that the industrial sector continued struggling as it grappled with tight power supplies and surging raw material costs.

The key purchasing managers’ index (PMI) — a gauge of manufacturing activity in the world’s second-largest economy — fell to 49.2 last month, down from 49.6 in September, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

This marks the second straight month in which China’s PMI dipped below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction.

Workers produce vehicle engines at a factory in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 18. Photo: AFP

A poll of economists had pegged the reading at 49.7, which would have been a slight improvement.

Although the country’s PMI contracted when the spread of COVID-19 forced most business activity to a halt, life has largely returned to normal as strict measures brought the outbreak under control.

“In October, due to factors such as still-tight power supply and the high costs of some raw materials, the manufacturing PMI fell,” the NBS said yesterday.

Both the production and new-order indexes were in contraction, pointing to weakening supply and demand, NBI senior statistician Zhao Qinghe (趙清河) said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the price index continued rising, reflecting higher purchase prices of raw materials such as petroleum and coal, and that of sales costs.

The production index has fallen to among its lowest levels since 2005 and could indicate stagflation, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd (保銀私募基金管理) chief economist Zhiwei Zhang (張智威) said.

“A worrying sign is the passthrough of inflation from input prices,” he said, adding this could pile pressure on consumer inflation.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (華僑銀行) economist Tommy Xie (謝東明) said that smaller companies appear to be “paying the price for the power shortages,” suggesting the need for more policy support.

Non-manufacturing activity also fell last month, official data showed, as authorities noted “the recovery of the service industry has slowed.”

China’s non-manufacturing PMI settled at 52.4, down from 53.2 in September.

While the reading still indicates expansion, helped by holiday activity early last month, the NBS said that the threat of local COVID-19 outbreaks continued to cast a pall over consumer sentiment.

“The real situation could be worse,” Nomura Holdings Inc chief China economist Lu Ting (陸挺) said, noting that surveys might not reflect the impact of escalating anti-virus measures late last month.

“We expect another round of cuts of growth forecasts,” Lu added.