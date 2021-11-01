EV market bolstered by regional benefits: official

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s electric vehicle (EV) market has several competitive advantages, including a complete supply chain, a Taiwanese trade official said on Friday at a session of the Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF), being held virtually this year.

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (外貿協會) Chairman James Huang (黃志芳) said that EVs are on track to mainstream market acceptance, and Taiwan is well-positioned to capitalize on its advantages.

They include a complete EV industry supply chain and supportive government policies, along with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) EV platforms, which help partners meet goals quickly and at low cost, he said.

Taiwan External Trade Development Council Chairman James Huang, center, and guests attend the Indo-Pacific Business Forum in Taipei on Friday. Photo: CNA

Taiwan is also home to competitive electric scooters, Huang said, citing Gogoro Inc’s (睿能創意) battery exchange system, and the advanced electric scooter systems of Kwang Yang Motor Co (光陽工業) and Sanyang Motor Co (三陽工業).

Strengths in software and hardware development help Taiwan’s EV supply chain hold a leading position in the industry, Huang said.

At the session, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk praised Taiwan’s role in regional high-tech supply chains, and said that the US considers Taiwan a key partner in building trusted global logistics networks for critical technologies, medical equipment and semiconductors.

“Taiwan companies’ experience and credibility in producing high-tech components will be an asset for the electric vehicle supply chain in the Indo-Pacific,” Oudkirk said.

The session was the second Taiwan-hosted discussion since the creation of the IPBF in 2018.

The IPBF has become an essential event in promoting trade, investment and economic cooperation between the US and its partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region, the AIT said.