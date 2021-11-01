Firms to raise pay on government’s cue

PROFIT SHARING: After the central government said it would raise pay next year, and called on others to follow, a large number of companies are also hiking wages

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





LCD panel maker Innolux Corp (群創) yesterday announced pay raises for its employees, joining a host of local companies in increasing employee payrolls after the Executive Yuan on Thursday approved a 4 percent pay raise for public-sector workers to take effect next year.

From Jan. 1, the monthly salary of those who have a bachelor’s degree could be as high as NT$44,000 (US$1,581.60), while those who have a master’s degree could earn up to NT$58,000, Innolux said in a statement.

The company said its move was in response to the government’s call for profitable companies to adjust salaries and share growth with employees.

A model poses next to the latest 8K display from Innolux Corp at the Touch Taiwan trade show in Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 1 on April 21. Photo: Chen Mei-ying, Taipei Times

The wage hikes came after Innolux on Thursday reported that net profit for the first three quarters of the year hit a record-high of NT$51.59 billion, compared with a net loss of NT$8.51 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share came in at NT$4.99, compared with net losses per share of NT$0.88 during the same period of last year.

Rival AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) last week said it would increase pay following the government’s advice. It did not elaborate on upward adjustments in wages.

AUO also on Thursday reported that net profit for the first three quarters grew to NT$50.68 billion, from net losses of NT$5.06 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share were NT$5.33, compared with losses per share of NT$0.53 the previous year.

The nation’s two leading panel makers registered strong profit performance this year as they benefited from a surge in demand related to COVID-19, boosting shipments and prices.

Meanwhile, Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) last week said that it plans to increase employees’ pay by more than 4 percent next year, while companies in the textile sector such as Eclat Textile Co (儒鴻), Makalot Industrial Co (聚陽) and Far Eastern New Century Corp (遠東新世紀) also echoed the government’s call that they would raise employees’ wages next year.

The textile sector has seen surging orders this year, with exports hitting US$6.6 billion in the first three quarters and returning to the level of 2019, the Taiwan Textile Federation (紡拓會) said in a statement on Thursday.

The federation attributed the growth to a recovery in the retail market amid increased vaccinations in Europe and the US, and the gradual resumption of economic activities worldwide coupled with inventory replenishment demand by major brands.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan Machine Tool & Accessory Builders’ Association (台灣工具機暨零組件公會) said that some member companies such as Goodway Machine Corp (程泰機械), Habor Precision Inc (哈伯精密) and AVEX-SG Technology Inc (靄崴科技) have raised wages this year to retain talent after their businesses regained momentum amid surging demand worldwide.

Machine tool exports grew 24.9 percent annually to US$1.98 billion in the first nine months of the year, and the growth is likely to reach 30 percent next year on the back of steady demand from Europe and the US, the association said on Thursday.