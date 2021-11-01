LCD panel maker Innolux Corp (群創) yesterday announced pay raises for its employees, joining a host of local companies in increasing employee payrolls after the Executive Yuan on Thursday approved a 4 percent pay raise for public-sector workers to take effect next year.
From Jan. 1, the monthly salary of those who have a bachelor’s degree could be as high as NT$44,000 (US$1,581.60), while those who have a master’s degree could earn up to NT$58,000, Innolux said in a statement.
The company said its move was in response to the government’s call for profitable companies to adjust salaries and share growth with employees.
Photo: Chen Mei-ying, Taipei Times
The wage hikes came after Innolux on Thursday reported that net profit for the first three quarters of the year hit a record-high of NT$51.59 billion, compared with a net loss of NT$8.51 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share came in at NT$4.99, compared with net losses per share of NT$0.88 during the same period of last year.
Rival AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) last week said it would increase pay following the government’s advice. It did not elaborate on upward adjustments in wages.
AUO also on Thursday reported that net profit for the first three quarters grew to NT$50.68 billion, from net losses of NT$5.06 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share were NT$5.33, compared with losses per share of NT$0.53 the previous year.
The nation’s two leading panel makers registered strong profit performance this year as they benefited from a surge in demand related to COVID-19, boosting shipments and prices.
Meanwhile, Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) last week said that it plans to increase employees’ pay by more than 4 percent next year, while companies in the textile sector such as Eclat Textile Co (儒鴻), Makalot Industrial Co (聚陽) and Far Eastern New Century Corp (遠東新世紀) also echoed the government’s call that they would raise employees’ wages next year.
The textile sector has seen surging orders this year, with exports hitting US$6.6 billion in the first three quarters and returning to the level of 2019, the Taiwan Textile Federation (紡拓會) said in a statement on Thursday.
The federation attributed the growth to a recovery in the retail market amid increased vaccinations in Europe and the US, and the gradual resumption of economic activities worldwide coupled with inventory replenishment demand by major brands.
Meanwhile, the Taiwan Machine Tool & Accessory Builders’ Association (台灣工具機暨零組件公會) said that some member companies such as Goodway Machine Corp (程泰機械), Habor Precision Inc (哈伯精密) and AVEX-SG Technology Inc (靄崴科技) have raised wages this year to retain talent after their businesses regained momentum amid surging demand worldwide.
Machine tool exports grew 24.9 percent annually to US$1.98 billion in the first nine months of the year, and the growth is likely to reach 30 percent next year on the back of steady demand from Europe and the US, the association said on Thursday.
Global investors are in for a treat. An extremely expensive game of one-upmanship is being played out in the semiconductor industry, where the winners will look like heroes and the rest might not even survive. All told, more than US$700 billion has been pledged over the next decade to expand production capacity for the chips that run smartphones, power data centers and one day will drive vehicles. Samsung Electronics Co is the latest to show its hand, reporting third-quarter numbers that put it on track to post record spending for this year and setting it up for even more next year. In
SUPPLY ISSUES: The firm said that the models affected are Camry, Sienna, Prados, Yaris and Supra as it assesses prices for the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday announced that it has stopped accepting new orders for several Toyota models until early next month. The affected models are the Camry — including hybrid Camrys — Sienna, Prado, GR Yaris and Supra, Hotai said, adding that the measure was taken to give it time to adjust the prices of the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage. People should be able to order the affected models by early next month, when the new prices have been finalized, the company said. The suspension of new orders does not affect existing contracts
‘MORE IN 2022’: Chief executive Rick Tsai said the firm believes the same strengths of the past few years would bring solid revenue growth and profitability next year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday raised its revenue growth forecast for this year for the second time, buoyed by higher average selling prices and market share gains amid increasing 5G penetration worldwide. The chip designer now expects revenue to grow 52 percent from last year, up from the 45 percent growth it estimated three months ago. As a result, revenue this year would surpass NT$480 billion (US$17.24 billion), a new record and up from NT$322.15 billion last year. “The strong performance in both revenue growth and gross margin” improvement will not be limited to next year only, MediaTek chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行)
ADVANCED LITHIUM BATTERIES: Taiwan Cement Corp chairman Nelson Chang said the new manufacturing plant is a step toward making the group a green energy firm A Taiwan Cement Corp (TCC, 台灣水泥) subsidiary yesterday broke ground for an advanced lithium battery plant in Kaohsiung’s Siaogang District (小港) at the former site of the cement maker’s paper mill. Molie Quantum Energy Corp (三元能源科技) has planned to initially invest NT$12 billion (US$430.5 million) in the facility, which is to begin operations in 2023. The facility is to have enough annual output to supply the long-range batteries needed for 24,000 electric vehicles — or 1.8 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery capacity. It would use nickel, cobalt and manganese to make “ternary” batteries, and use lithium to make the anode material of the batteries,