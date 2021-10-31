Asian shares were mixed on Friday, amid signs of optimism about the global economy, including recent rallies on Wall Street.
The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index fell 0.8 percent to 197.22, down 1.5 percent for the week.
The TAIEX fell 0.32 percent to close at 16,987.41 points, but gained 0.6 percent weekly.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 on Friday recovered after falling in morning trading to finish up 0.25 percent at 28,892.69, as investors mostly took a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the nationwide parliamentary elections today.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which has ruled almost continuously for decades, is expected to stay in power.
However, the opposition is also expected to gain ground because of public discontent over the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and worries about the economy.
South Korea’s KOSPI lost 1.3 percent to 2,970.68, bringing its weekly loss to 1.2 percent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 on Friday declined 1.4 percent to 7,323.70, retreating 1.2 percent for the week.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index on Friday dipped 0.9 percent to 25,337.24, down 2.9 percent weekly, while the Shanghai Composite Index recouped earlier losses, rising 0.8 percent to 3,547.34, but it still fell 1 percent for the week.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.25 percent, or 72.60 points, to 28,892.69, for a weekly gain of 0.3 percent, while the broader TOPIX put on 0.08 percent, or 1.52 points, to 2,001.18 — almost unchanged over the previous seven days.
The market faced pressure in early business after disappointing earnings from tech giants Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc.
“But, as [the Nikkei] fell to around 28,500, investors picked up bargains, particularly of firms with strong earnings, eventually bringing back the entire market,” Okasan Online Securities said.
Investors shied away from making big bets as Japan prepares for today’s lower house vote, with local media reporting that the ruling party is likely to lose seats.
“A wait-and-see stance increased in late trade ahead of the general election,” Okasan added.
Airline ANA Holdings Inc slipped 0.23 percent to ￥2,653. After the market closed, the company downgraded its annual forecast, saying it now expects an annual net loss of ￥100 billion (US$880 million), a massive change from its previous projection for a profit of ￥3.5 billion.
Heavy selling of some US technology shares in after-hours trading on Thursday cast a shadow. Apple dropped 5.4 percent in after-hours trading after the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street’s estimates. Amazon fell 4 percent in after-hours trading after its third-quarter earnings missed analysts’ forecasts.
“While sentiments may want to ride on the bullish moves in Wall Street overnight, market participants will also be digesting the weakness in big tech after-market, which may dampen some optimism,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.
Additional reporting by staff writer
SUPPLY ISSUES: The firm said that the models affected are Camry, Sienna, Prados, Yaris and Supra as it assesses prices for the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday announced that it has stopped accepting new orders for several Toyota models until early next month. The affected models are the Camry — including hybrid Camrys — Sienna, Prado, GR Yaris and Supra, Hotai said, adding that the measure was taken to give it time to adjust the prices of the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage. People should be able to order the affected models by early next month, when the new prices have been finalized, the company said. The suspension of new orders does not affect existing contracts
SUBSIDIES NEEDED: Legislation to provide grants and incentives to the semiconductor industry has been stalled by lawmakers, to the frustration of chipmaker Intel Corp’s plans for a multibillion-dollar investment in a new US semiconductor plant hang in part on the US Congress moving on a stalled plan to bolster the domestic chip industry, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said. “The capital plans that we’ve laid out do not presume anything heroic on the part of the government, but we’d like to go bigger and faster as a result of the investments from the US government,” Gelsinger said on Bloomberg Television. Intel’s earnings report on Thursday underscored the costs of returning the world’s largest chipmaker to global industry leadership. A bipartisan push to make the US more
‘MORE IN 2022’: Chief executive Rick Tsai said the firm believes the same strengths of the past few years would bring solid revenue growth and profitability next year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday raised its revenue growth forecast for this year for the second time, buoyed by higher average selling prices and market share gains amid increasing 5G penetration worldwide. The chip designer now expects revenue to grow 52 percent from last year, up from the 45 percent growth it estimated three months ago. As a result, revenue this year would surpass NT$480 billion (US$17.24 billion), a new record and up from NT$322.15 billion last year. “The strong performance in both revenue growth and gross margin” improvement will not be limited to next year only, MediaTek chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行)
ADVANCED LITHIUM BATTERIES: Taiwan Cement Corp chairman Nelson Chang said the new manufacturing plant is a step toward making the group a green energy firm A Taiwan Cement Corp (TCC, 台灣水泥) subsidiary yesterday broke ground for an advanced lithium battery plant in Kaohsiung’s Siaogang District (小港) at the former site of the cement maker’s paper mill. Molie Quantum Energy Corp (三元能源科技) has planned to initially invest NT$12 billion (US$430.5 million) in the facility, which is to begin operations in 2023. The facility is to have enough annual output to supply the long-range batteries needed for 24,000 electric vehicles — or 1.8 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery capacity. It would use nickel, cobalt and manganese to make “ternary” batteries, and use lithium to make the anode material of the batteries,