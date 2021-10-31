Asian shares mixed over optimism on global economy

AP and AFP, TOKYO





Asian shares were mixed on Friday, amid signs of optimism about the global economy, including recent rallies on Wall Street.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index fell 0.8 percent to 197.22, down 1.5 percent for the week.

The TAIEX fell 0.32 percent to close at 16,987.41 points, but gained 0.6 percent weekly.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 on Friday recovered after falling in morning trading to finish up 0.25 percent at 28,892.69, as investors mostly took a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the nationwide parliamentary elections today.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which has ruled almost continuously for decades, is expected to stay in power.

However, the opposition is also expected to gain ground because of public discontent over the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and worries about the economy.

South Korea’s KOSPI lost 1.3 percent to 2,970.68, bringing its weekly loss to 1.2 percent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 on Friday declined 1.4 percent to 7,323.70, retreating 1.2 percent for the week.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index on Friday dipped 0.9 percent to 25,337.24, down 2.9 percent weekly, while the Shanghai Composite Index recouped earlier losses, rising 0.8 percent to 3,547.34, but it still fell 1 percent for the week.

The market faced pressure in early business after disappointing earnings from tech giants Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

“But, as [the Nikkei] fell to around 28,500, investors picked up bargains, particularly of firms with strong earnings, eventually bringing back the entire market,” Okasan Online Securities said.

Investors shied away from making big bets as Japan prepares for today’s lower house vote, with local media reporting that the ruling party is likely to lose seats.

“A wait-and-see stance increased in late trade ahead of the general election,” Okasan added.

Airline ANA Holdings Inc slipped 0.23 percent to ￥2,653. After the market closed, the company downgraded its annual forecast, saying it now expects an annual net loss of ￥100 billion (US$880 million), a massive change from its previous projection for a profit of ￥3.5 billion.

Heavy selling of some US technology shares in after-hours trading on Thursday cast a shadow. Apple dropped 5.4 percent in after-hours trading after the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street’s estimates. Amazon fell 4 percent in after-hours trading after its third-quarter earnings missed analysts’ forecasts.

“While sentiments may want to ride on the bullish moves in Wall Street overnight, market participants will also be digesting the weakness in big tech after-market, which may dampen some optimism,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

Additional reporting by staff writer