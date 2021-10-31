For the past year, oil-consuming countries have become increasingly anxious at crude’s resurgence: first to US$50 a barrel, then US$75 and now to more than US$85.
When Russian President Vladimir Putin, one of the leaders of the OPEC+ cartel, said that US$100 a barrel was a distinct possibility, the alarm bells really started ringing.
West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery on Friday rose US$0.76 to US$83.57 a barrel, little changed from last week’s US$83.76 a barrel.
Brent crude for January delivery on Friday rose US$0.06 to US$83.72 a barrel, but fell 2 percent from last week’s US$85.53 a barrel.
Now, as quickening inflation pushes some central banks toward earlier-than-expected interest rate hikes, the US, India, Japan and other consuming countries are putting the strongest diplomatic pressure on the cartel in years.
Behind closed doors, an intense campaign is being waged to convince OPEC+ to speed up its output increases, according to multiple diplomats and industry insiders involved in the contacts.
The cartel, which meets virtually on Thursday to review policy, is boosting output at a rate of 400,000 barrels a day each month.
The private efforts come on top of recent public appeals. The administration US President Joe Biden is increasingly alarmed by rising gasoline prices that have reached a seven-year high, and has been calling on OPEC+ for weeks to pump more oil.
Japan, the world’s fourth-largest oil consumer, took the rare step of adding its voice to those calls late this month — a first for Tokyo since 2008. India, the third-largest consumer, has also asked for more crude.
China has been silent in public, but is equally vocal in private, diplomats said.
“We found ourselves in an energy crisis,” Amos Hochstein, the US’ top energy diplomat, said this week, reflecting a view broadly held view by big oil-consuming nations. “Producers should ensure that oil markets and gas markets are balanced.”
US, Japanese and Indian officials have spoken privately among themselves, and also reached out to other big consumers and oil-producing countries. The calls started about three weeks ago, but have intensified in the past few days after prices passed US$85 a barrel.
The Japanese “government is currently asking oil-producing countries to increase production in the Middle East,” Petroleum Association of Japan chairman Tsutomu Sugimori said. “As the petroleum industry, we hope oil-producing countries, including OPEC, will take appropriate steps so as not to hinder a full-fledged recovery of the world’s economy.”
So far, Saudi Arabia and others have refused to go quicker, arguing the monthly 400,000 barrel-a-day additions are enough to satisfy the appetite for oil in a global economy still nursing the wounds of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are not yet out of the woods,” Saudi Arabian Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Bloomberg Television last week. “We need to be careful. The crisis is contained, but is not necessarily over.”
The prince’s comments were echoed in private and public by others within the OPEC+, an alliance of countries accounting for nearly two-thirds of the world’s oil supply.
Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said for example there was not a need to rush faster output increases.
“We have agreed on a very wise and smart program for months to come,” he said.
Saudi Arabia would probably get its way if it pushes to stick with a 400,000 barrel-a-day hike next. For many OPEC+ officials they are being made a scapegoat for a crisis they did not create. The problem, they argue, is not oil, but soaring natural gas and coal prices, which in turn have boosted electricity prices.
Even if the cartel was to go faster, that would not resolve those shortages, they said.
For most of this year oil-consuming nations accepted OPEC+ was doing enough.
However, after oil prices rose from US$70 to more than US$85 a barrel and crude inventories in industrialized countries declined sharply over the past couple of months, the mood has shifted. Now, officials from consuming countries believe the oil market is undersupplied.
