Robusta coffee futures rose in an increasingly volatile market, with prices buoyed by logistical snarls and rising demand for beans ahead of the world’s peak consumption season.
The ICE front-month robusta contract climbed 7.5 percent this month after reaching a decade high last week amid larger-than-expected drawdowns of inventories.
Certified stocks of arabica coffee in ICE warehouses dropped by 9.1 percent this month, while robusta inventories are down 4.9 percent to their lowest in a year.
Photo: AFP
Weather conditions in Brazil look set to decimate the current arabica crop, which, combined with a container shortage in Vietnam, has left coffee roasters in Europe and the US scurrying to pick up beans of both varieties.
Some, including Nestle SA, have said that the soaring cost of coffee would inevitably get passed on to consumers in the coming year.
Robusta futures remain in backwardation, a bullish structure marked by near-term prices commanding a premium to those further out, as traders speculate on whether swelling stockpiles of unexported coffee in robusta giant Vietnam would eventually get shipped.
“The biggest uncertainty is how much the big trading houses manage to export [in bags or in bulk] out of Asia that could be delivered against January and thus prevent a further backwardation then,” Rabobank NV analysts said in a report on Wednesday.
SUGAR
Raw sugar fell, extending this month’s decline on persistent signs that traders are in no rush to buy supplies.
The March next year contract dropped 1.8 percent on ICE Futures US, bringing its loss this month to 5.1 percent. The price is still up 34 percent in the past year following drought and frost blows to cane-sugar crops in top exporter Brazil.
A weakening premium of March futures over May indicates that sugar buyers are still in no rush to buy for immediate delivery amid an inflationary environment for commodities and high freight costs, as well as lingering demand concerns tied to COVID-19 restrictions. The spread plunged 48 percent this month, a third straight slide.
COPPER
Codelco, the world’s biggest copper supplier, saw quarterly output decline on labor disruptions and as the mining industry deals with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A 7.6 percent dip in the Chilean state company’s production from the third quarter of last year offers little relief for a tight global market characterized by low stockpiles.
The result follows the release of data showing Chile’s total copper output for last month at the lowest since February.
Some mines around the world are still catching up on earthworks and maintenance that was postponed last year to continue output in the pandemic with reduced staffing. In the case of Codelco, given part of the decline was due to strikes at its Andina mine, the implication is that production will bounce back this quarter.
Copper for December delivery on Friday fell US$0.07 to US$4.37 a pound, down 2.9 percent for the week.
Other commodities:
‧Gold for December delivery fell US$18.70 to US$1,783.90 an ounce, losing 0.7 percent weekly.
‧Silver for December delivery on Friday fell US$0.17 to US$23.95 an ounce, down 2 percent weekly.
‧Cotton rose for a fifth straight month, gaining 6.2 percent this month.
Additional reporting by AP
