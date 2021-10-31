European shares end flat, but climb for the month

Reuters





European equities ended flat on Friday as a jump in major financial stocks driven by surging bond yields offset weakness in high dividend-yielding sectors and commodity companies reeling from a slide in oil and metal prices.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.1 percent higher and added 0.8 percent for the week. It notched a gain of 4.6 percent this month, marking its best month in seven and recouping all of last month’s losses as strong-third quarter earnings reports drew in investors.

Insurance stocks were the best performers for the day, rising 0.8 percent. Reinsurance firm Swiss Re Co was the top gainer in the sector, rising 3.4 percent on strong nine-month results.

Banks and other financial stocks were also boosted by rising southern European government bond yields as bets that the European Central Bank would tighten policy by the middle of next year.

While the bank maintained the “status quo” on Thursday, investors expect rising inflation to change its tone by as soon as December.

Dividend-linked sectors, such as utilities and real estate, were the worst performers as rising yields made their future earnings appear less attractive.

“We’re going to keep seeing this two-way price action in the markets, driven by a clash between strong earnings and optimism over the economic outlook, contrasting with risks of higher inflation, interest rates and energy prices,” Oanda Corp analyst Craig Erlam said.

However, utilities were still the best performing eurozone sector this month, rising more than 8 percent as investors bet on an eventual recovery in economic activity.

Data showed French and Italian economies growing faster than expected in the third quarter, while supply shortages held back German output.

Major mining and energy stocks closed lower as oil prices fell from recent peaks and concerns over Chinese demand dented base metal and iron ore prices.

Among other stocks, premium German automaker Daimler AG added 2.3 percent after posting a higher quarterly profit despite a 30 percent drop in Mercedes-Benz sales due to a chip crisis.

Luxury eyewear brand EssilorLuxottica SA advanced 3.5 percent after raising its outlook for this year and saying sales continued to rise above pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter.