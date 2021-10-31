European equities ended flat on Friday as a jump in major financial stocks driven by surging bond yields offset weakness in high dividend-yielding sectors and commodity companies reeling from a slide in oil and metal prices.
The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.1 percent higher and added 0.8 percent for the week. It notched a gain of 4.6 percent this month, marking its best month in seven and recouping all of last month’s losses as strong-third quarter earnings reports drew in investors.
Insurance stocks were the best performers for the day, rising 0.8 percent. Reinsurance firm Swiss Re Co was the top gainer in the sector, rising 3.4 percent on strong nine-month results.
Banks and other financial stocks were also boosted by rising southern European government bond yields as bets that the European Central Bank would tighten policy by the middle of next year.
While the bank maintained the “status quo” on Thursday, investors expect rising inflation to change its tone by as soon as December.
Dividend-linked sectors, such as utilities and real estate, were the worst performers as rising yields made their future earnings appear less attractive.
“We’re going to keep seeing this two-way price action in the markets, driven by a clash between strong earnings and optimism over the economic outlook, contrasting with risks of higher inflation, interest rates and energy prices,” Oanda Corp analyst Craig Erlam said.
However, utilities were still the best performing eurozone sector this month, rising more than 8 percent as investors bet on an eventual recovery in economic activity.
Data showed French and Italian economies growing faster than expected in the third quarter, while supply shortages held back German output.
Major mining and energy stocks closed lower as oil prices fell from recent peaks and concerns over Chinese demand dented base metal and iron ore prices.
Among other stocks, premium German automaker Daimler AG added 2.3 percent after posting a higher quarterly profit despite a 30 percent drop in Mercedes-Benz sales due to a chip crisis.
Luxury eyewear brand EssilorLuxottica SA advanced 3.5 percent after raising its outlook for this year and saying sales continued to rise above pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter.
SUPPLY ISSUES: The firm said that the models affected are Camry, Sienna, Prados, Yaris and Supra as it assesses prices for the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday announced that it has stopped accepting new orders for several Toyota models until early next month. The affected models are the Camry — including hybrid Camrys — Sienna, Prado, GR Yaris and Supra, Hotai said, adding that the measure was taken to give it time to adjust the prices of the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage. People should be able to order the affected models by early next month, when the new prices have been finalized, the company said. The suspension of new orders does not affect existing contracts
SUBSIDIES NEEDED: Legislation to provide grants and incentives to the semiconductor industry has been stalled by lawmakers, to the frustration of chipmaker Intel Corp’s plans for a multibillion-dollar investment in a new US semiconductor plant hang in part on the US Congress moving on a stalled plan to bolster the domestic chip industry, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said. “The capital plans that we’ve laid out do not presume anything heroic on the part of the government, but we’d like to go bigger and faster as a result of the investments from the US government,” Gelsinger said on Bloomberg Television. Intel’s earnings report on Thursday underscored the costs of returning the world’s largest chipmaker to global industry leadership. A bipartisan push to make the US more
‘MORE IN 2022’: Chief executive Rick Tsai said the firm believes the same strengths of the past few years would bring solid revenue growth and profitability next year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday raised its revenue growth forecast for this year for the second time, buoyed by higher average selling prices and market share gains amid increasing 5G penetration worldwide. The chip designer now expects revenue to grow 52 percent from last year, up from the 45 percent growth it estimated three months ago. As a result, revenue this year would surpass NT$480 billion (US$17.24 billion), a new record and up from NT$322.15 billion last year. “The strong performance in both revenue growth and gross margin” improvement will not be limited to next year only, MediaTek chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行)
ADVANCED LITHIUM BATTERIES: Taiwan Cement Corp chairman Nelson Chang said the new manufacturing plant is a step toward making the group a green energy firm A Taiwan Cement Corp (TCC, 台灣水泥) subsidiary yesterday broke ground for an advanced lithium battery plant in Kaohsiung’s Siaogang District (小港) at the former site of the cement maker’s paper mill. Molie Quantum Energy Corp (三元能源科技) has planned to initially invest NT$12 billion (US$430.5 million) in the facility, which is to begin operations in 2023. The facility is to have enough annual output to supply the long-range batteries needed for 24,000 electric vehicles — or 1.8 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery capacity. It would use nickel, cobalt and manganese to make “ternary” batteries, and use lithium to make the anode material of the batteries,