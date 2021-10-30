JAPAN
Industrial production falls
Industrial production fell for a third straight month last month, deepening the worst quarterly slump for the country’s manufacturers since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and weighing on the recovery before national elections this weekend. Sliding output at Toyota Motor Corp and other automakers sent factory production down 5.4 percent from August, a ministry report showed yesterday. The drop was twice as steep as the median estimate from analysts. “The car industry is key for Japan’s economy, so the slowdown could have ripple effects,” said economist Takeshi Minami at Norinchukin Research Institute. “As long as production is weak, exports will remain sluggish,” he said, adding that output forecasts suggest the worst could soon be over.
ELECTRONICS
Huawei sales shrink
Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) sales shrank for a fourth straight quarter as the Chinese technology giant’s overseas smartphone and telecom businesses continued to struggle following a US blacklisting. Revenue fell 38 percent to 135.4 billion yuan (US$21.2 billion) in the three months ending last month, Huawei data showed. Sales for the first nine months of the year reached 455.8 billion yuan, with a profit margin of 10.2 percent, the Shenzhen-based company said. Third-quarter net income was 15.1 billion yuan based on that profit margin. The pace of the sales decline was on a par with the previous quarter, signaling that the slide is not accelerating. The results were in line with Huawei’s forecast, rotating chairman Guo Ping (郭平) said in the statement.
AUTOMAKERS
Daimler has difficult quarter
Daimler AG navigated its toughest quarter yet with regard to scarce semiconductor supply by prioritizing its most lucrative models, keeping earnings on track to grow this year even as vehicle sales slump. Group earnings before interest and tax are expected to be significantly higher compared with a year ago, the Mercedes-Benz maker said yesterday. While vehicle sales plunged by roughly one-third last quarter, the manufacturer expanded deliveries of the new S-Class sedan, with a price that starts at about 93,400 euros (US$108,818) in Germany. “We remain on track to meet our full-year targets,” chief financial officer Harald Wilhelm said in a statement. “At the same time, we made substantial progress with our strategic agenda.” Daimler’s outlook for annual Mercedes sales rapidly deteriorated as the chip shortage went from bad to worse in the past few months. The automaker expects vehicle sales to be down for the year.
FRANCE
Economic growth a surprise
The economy grew 3 percent in the third quarter, faster than expected, data showed yesterday. The pickup was propelled by a rise in consumer spending and exports as the eurozone’s No. 2 economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister of the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire told France Info radio the figure was an “exceptional result.” A poll of 24 analysts predicted 2.1 percent expansion for the first nine months of the year. The INSEE national statistics agency said the third-quarter growth meant the economy was close to getting back to its level before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Analysts at investment bank ING Group hailed the “excellent news,” but said it could represent a peak for the year as the global economy battles inflationary concerns and supply chain problems.
SUBSIDIES NEEDED: Legislation to provide grants and incentives to the semiconductor industry has been stalled by lawmakers, to the frustration of chipmaker Intel Corp’s plans for a multibillion-dollar investment in a new US semiconductor plant hang in part on the US Congress moving on a stalled plan to bolster the domestic chip industry, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said. “The capital plans that we’ve laid out do not presume anything heroic on the part of the government, but we’d like to go bigger and faster as a result of the investments from the US government,” Gelsinger said on Bloomberg Television. Intel’s earnings report on Thursday underscored the costs of returning the world’s largest chipmaker to global industry leadership. A bipartisan push to make the US more
SUPPLY ISSUES: The firm said that the models affected are Camry, Sienna, Prados, Yaris and Supra as it assesses prices for the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday announced that it has stopped accepting new orders for several Toyota models until early next month. The affected models are the Camry — including hybrid Camrys — Sienna, Prado, GR Yaris and Supra, Hotai said, adding that the measure was taken to give it time to adjust the prices of the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage. People should be able to order the affected models by early next month, when the new prices have been finalized, the company said. The suspension of new orders does not affect existing contracts
‘MORE IN 2022’: Chief executive Rick Tsai said the firm believes the same strengths of the past few years would bring solid revenue growth and profitability next year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday raised its revenue growth forecast for this year for the second time, buoyed by higher average selling prices and market share gains amid increasing 5G penetration worldwide. The chip designer now expects revenue to grow 52 percent from last year, up from the 45 percent growth it estimated three months ago. As a result, revenue this year would surpass NT$480 billion (US$17.24 billion), a new record and up from NT$322.15 billion last year. “The strong performance in both revenue growth and gross margin” improvement will not be limited to next year only, MediaTek chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行)
ADVANCED LITHIUM BATTERIES: Taiwan Cement Corp chairman Nelson Chang said the new manufacturing plant is a step toward making the group a green energy firm A Taiwan Cement Corp (TCC, 台灣水泥) subsidiary yesterday broke ground for an advanced lithium battery plant in Kaohsiung’s Siaogang District (小港) at the former site of the cement maker’s paper mill. Molie Quantum Energy Corp (三元能源科技) has planned to initially invest NT$12 billion (US$430.5 million) in the facility, which is to begin operations in 2023. The facility is to have enough annual output to supply the long-range batteries needed for 24,000 electric vehicles — or 1.8 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery capacity. It would use nickel, cobalt and manganese to make “ternary” batteries, and use lithium to make the anode material of the batteries,