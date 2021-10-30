World Business Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Industrial production falls

Industrial production fell for a third straight month last month, deepening the worst quarterly slump for the country’s manufacturers since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and weighing on the recovery before national elections this weekend. Sliding output at Toyota Motor Corp and other automakers sent factory production down 5.4 percent from August, a ministry report showed yesterday. The drop was twice as steep as the median estimate from analysts. “The car industry is key for Japan’s economy, so the slowdown could have ripple effects,” said economist Takeshi Minami at Norinchukin Research Institute. “As long as production is weak, exports will remain sluggish,” he said, adding that output forecasts suggest the worst could soon be over.

ELECTRONICS

Huawei sales shrink

Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) sales shrank for a fourth straight quarter as the Chinese technology giant’s overseas smartphone and telecom businesses continued to struggle following a US blacklisting. Revenue fell 38 percent to 135.4 billion yuan (US$21.2 billion) in the three months ending last month, Huawei data showed. Sales for the first nine months of the year reached 455.8 billion yuan, with a profit margin of 10.2 percent, the Shenzhen-based company said. Third-quarter net income was 15.1 billion yuan based on that profit margin. The pace of the sales decline was on a par with the previous quarter, signaling that the slide is not accelerating. The results were in line with Huawei’s forecast, rotating chairman Guo Ping (郭平) said in the statement.

AUTOMAKERS

Daimler has difficult quarter

Daimler AG navigated its toughest quarter yet with regard to scarce semiconductor supply by prioritizing its most lucrative models, keeping earnings on track to grow this year even as vehicle sales slump. Group earnings before interest and tax are expected to be significantly higher compared with a year ago, the Mercedes-Benz maker said yesterday. While vehicle sales plunged by roughly one-third last quarter, the manufacturer expanded deliveries of the new S-Class sedan, with a price that starts at about 93,400 euros (US$108,818) in Germany. “We remain on track to meet our full-year targets,” chief financial officer Harald Wilhelm said in a statement. “At the same time, we made substantial progress with our strategic agenda.” Daimler’s outlook for annual Mercedes sales rapidly deteriorated as the chip shortage went from bad to worse in the past few months. The automaker expects vehicle sales to be down for the year.

FRANCE

Economic growth a surprise

The economy grew 3 percent in the third quarter, faster than expected, data showed yesterday. The pickup was propelled by a rise in consumer spending and exports as the eurozone’s No. 2 economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister of the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire told France Info radio the figure was an “exceptional result.” A poll of 24 analysts predicted 2.1 percent expansion for the first nine months of the year. The INSEE national statistics agency said the third-quarter growth meant the economy was close to getting back to its level before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Analysts at investment bank ING Group hailed the “excellent news,” but said it could represent a peak for the year as the global economy battles inflationary concerns and supply chain problems.