Facebook rebrands as Meta to stress ‘metaverse’ plan

AP, Oakland, CALIFORNIA





An embattled Facebook Inc is changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc, or Meta for short, to reflect what CEO Mark Zuckerberg says is its commitment to developing the new surround-yourself technology known as the “metaverse,” while the social network itself will still be called Facebook.

Skeptics on Thursday immediately accused the company of trying to change the subject from the “Facebook Papers,” the trove of leaked documents that have plunged it into the biggest crisis since it was founded in Zuckerberg’s Harvard dorm room 17 years ago. The documents portray Facebook as putting profits ahead of ridding its platform of hate, political strife and misinformation around the world.

Marketing consultant Laura Ries likened the move to BP’s 2001 attempt to rebrand itself as “Beyond Petroleum” to escape environmental criticism.

“Facebook is the world’s social media platform and they are being accused of creating something that is harmful to people and society,” she said. “They can’t walk away from the social network with a new corporate name and talk of a future metaverse.”

The Facebook app, where users post personal updates and register “likes,” is not changing its name, nor are Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. The company’s corporate structure also will not change.

However, on Dec. 1, its stock is to start trading under a new ticker symbol, “MVRS.”

The metaverse is sort of the Internet brought to life, or at least rendered in 3D. Zuckerberg has described it as a “virtual environment” you can go inside of, instead of just looking at on a screen. People can meet, work and play using virtual reality (VR) headsets, augmented reality glasses, smartphone apps or other devices.

It also incorporates other aspects of online life such as shopping and social media, emerging technology analyst Victoria Petrock said.

Other tech companies such as Microsoft Corp, chipmaker Nvidia Corp and Fortnite maker Epic Games Inc have all been outlining their own visions of how the metaverse will work.

Zuckerberg said that he expects the metaverse to reach 1 billion people within the next decade, and he hopes the new technology creates millions of jobs for creators.

The announcement comes amid heightened legislative and regulatory scrutiny of Facebook in many parts of the world because of the “Facebook Papers.” A corporate rebranding is not likely to solve the myriad problems revealed by the internal documents.

Zuckerberg has largely dismissed the criticism triggered by the papers as unfair.

Some of Facebook’s biggest critics seemed unimpressed. The Real Facebook Oversight Board, a watchdog group focused on the company, announced that it is keeping its name.

“Changing their name doesn’t change reality. Facebook is destroying our democracy and is the world’s leading peddler of disinformation and hate,” the group said in a statement. “Their meaningless name change should not distract from the investigation, regulation and real, independent oversight needed to hold Facebook accountable.”

In explaining the rebrand, Zuckerberg said the name “Facebook” does not encompass everything the company does anymore. In addition to its social network, that now includes Instagram, Messenger, its Quest VR headset, its Horizon VR platform and more.

“Today we are seen as a social media company, but in our DNA we are a company that builds technology to connect people,” he said.