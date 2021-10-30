The US Senate voted unanimously on Thursday to approve legislation to prevent companies that are deemed security threats, such as Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (華為) and ZTE Corp (中興), from receiving new equipment licenses from US regulators.
The Secure Equipment Act, the latest effort by the US government to crack down on Chinese telecom and tech companies, was approved last week by the US House of Representatives on a 420-4 vote, and now goes to US President Joe Biden for his signature.
“Chinese state-directed companies like Huawei and ZTE are known national security threats and have no place in our telecommunications network,” US Senator Marco Rubio said.
Photo: Reuters
The measure would prohibit the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from reviewing or issuing new equipment licenses to companies on the FCC’s Covered Equipment or Services List.
The FCC in March designated five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting US communications networks.
The affected companies included the previously designated Huawei and ZTE, as well as Hytera Communications Corp (海能達通訊), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co (杭州海康威視數字技術) and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co (浙江大華技術).
The FCC in June had voted unanimously to advance a plan to ban approvals for equipment in US telecom networks from those Chinese companies even as lawmakers pursued legislation to mandate it.
The FCC vote in June drew opposition from Beijing.
“The United States, without any evidence, still abuses national security and state power to suppress Chinese companies,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said in June.
Under proposed rules that won initial approval in June, the FCC could also revoke prior equipment authorizations issued to Chinese companies.
A spokesperson for Huawei, which has repeatedly denied that it is controlled by the Chinese government, declined to comment on Thursday.
However, Huawei in June called the proposed FCC revision “misguided and unnecessarily punitive.”
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said that the commission has approved more than 3,000 applications from Huawei since 2018. Carr on Thursday said that the bill “will help to ensure that insecure gear from companies like Huawei and ZTE can no longer be inserted into America’s communications networks.”
The FCC voted on Tuesday to revoke the authorization for China Telecom’s US subsidiary to operate in the US, citing national security concerns.
