Vive Flow VR headset to make debut on Monday

Staff reporter with CNA





The Vive Flow, a standalone virtual reality (VR) headset, developed by Taiwanese consumer electronics company HTC Corp (宏達電), is set for its debut on Monday, the company said yesterday.

The starting price for the new product is NT$14,990 (US$539), HTC said.

The lightweight, compact immersive glasses, weighing about 189g, has a 100-degree field of view, 3.2K resolution, a 75 hertz refresh rate, and full 3D spatial audio that can connect to external Bluetooth earphones, HTC said.

The innovative device has built-in diopter dials, which allow users to easily make adjustments for clear visuals, and an active cooling system that pulls warm air away from the wearer’s face.

It allows users to watch TV programs and movies on a full-size VR cinema screen, engage in brain training exercises and interact with other people, the company said.

Through the Miracast screen mirroring technique, the contents on an Android smartphone can be mirrored to a VIVE Flow device, it said.

Since HTC began expanding its product line beyond smartphones in 2015, demand has grown for its VR devices and other gadgets amid a booming home entertainment market worldwide.

HTC entered the VR market with its first headset, the HTC Vive, after it realized a need to mitigate the effects of escalating competition within the growing worldwide smartphone market.