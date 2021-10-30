The nation’s major brokers yesterday said that home sales this month recovered to a level last seen prior to a local COVID-19 outbreak in May, supported by real demand and asset allocation needs.
Evertrust Rehouse Co (永慶房屋) said that home sales at its offices nationwide grew 9 percent this month compared with last month, led by a 22 percent spike in Taipei, followed by a 17 percent gain in New Taipei City, an 11 percent pickup in Hsinchu and a 10 percent rise in Taoyuan.
Housing transactions in Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung grew by 2 to 6 percent, it said.
Buying interest soared 20 percent as major economic indicators confirmed an extended boom, Evertrust research department deputy head Chen Chin-ping (陳金萍) said.
Pricing gaps narrowed after prospective buyers closed more deals, Chen said.
Sinyi Realty Inc (信義房屋) said housing transactions at its outlets gained 5 percent, buoyed mainly by first-home buyers who are looking for apartments priced between NT$7 million and NT$15 million (US$251,618 to US$539,180).
However, people with relocation needs took conservative approaches after the central bank banned grace periods on second-home mortgages in the six special municipalities, along with Hsinchu city and county.
The cautious behavior explained why transactions outside Taipei and New Taipei City slowed somewhat, as buyers elsewhere value affordability, and the absence of grace periods makes purchases difficult, Sinyi research manager Tseng Ching-der (曾敬德) said.
H&B Realty Co (住商機構) said that transactions this month increased an average of 5.2 percent nationwide, with Tainan reporting the fastest growth at 15.4 percent.
H&B head researcher Jessica Hsu (徐佳馨) said that the quick recovery could prompt the central bank to further tighten credit, adding that buyers should prepare for for higher interest rates.
SUBSIDIES NEEDED: Legislation to provide grants and incentives to the semiconductor industry has been stalled by lawmakers, to the frustration of chipmaker Intel Corp’s plans for a multibillion-dollar investment in a new US semiconductor plant hang in part on the US Congress moving on a stalled plan to bolster the domestic chip industry, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said. “The capital plans that we’ve laid out do not presume anything heroic on the part of the government, but we’d like to go bigger and faster as a result of the investments from the US government,” Gelsinger said on Bloomberg Television. Intel’s earnings report on Thursday underscored the costs of returning the world’s largest chipmaker to global industry leadership. A bipartisan push to make the US more
SUPPLY ISSUES: The firm said that the models affected are Camry, Sienna, Prados, Yaris and Supra as it assesses prices for the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday announced that it has stopped accepting new orders for several Toyota models until early next month. The affected models are the Camry — including hybrid Camrys — Sienna, Prado, GR Yaris and Supra, Hotai said, adding that the measure was taken to give it time to adjust the prices of the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage. People should be able to order the affected models by early next month, when the new prices have been finalized, the company said. The suspension of new orders does not affect existing contracts
‘MORE IN 2022’: Chief executive Rick Tsai said the firm believes the same strengths of the past few years would bring solid revenue growth and profitability next year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday raised its revenue growth forecast for this year for the second time, buoyed by higher average selling prices and market share gains amid increasing 5G penetration worldwide. The chip designer now expects revenue to grow 52 percent from last year, up from the 45 percent growth it estimated three months ago. As a result, revenue this year would surpass NT$480 billion (US$17.24 billion), a new record and up from NT$322.15 billion last year. “The strong performance in both revenue growth and gross margin” improvement will not be limited to next year only, MediaTek chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行)
ADVANCED LITHIUM BATTERIES: Taiwan Cement Corp chairman Nelson Chang said the new manufacturing plant is a step toward making the group a green energy firm A Taiwan Cement Corp (TCC, 台灣水泥) subsidiary yesterday broke ground for an advanced lithium battery plant in Kaohsiung’s Siaogang District (小港) at the former site of the cement maker’s paper mill. Molie Quantum Energy Corp (三元能源科技) has planned to initially invest NT$12 billion (US$430.5 million) in the facility, which is to begin operations in 2023. The facility is to have enough annual output to supply the long-range batteries needed for 24,000 electric vehicles — or 1.8 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery capacity. It would use nickel, cobalt and manganese to make “ternary” batteries, and use lithium to make the anode material of the batteries,