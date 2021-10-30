Housing recovery nearing pre-outbreak level: brokers

NATIONWIDE RISE: Home sales grew 9 percent in Taiwan, with the Taipei area more than double that, but higher interest rates could be ahead

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The nation’s major brokers yesterday said that home sales this month recovered to a level last seen prior to a local COVID-19 outbreak in May, supported by real demand and asset allocation needs.

Evertrust Rehouse Co (永慶房屋) said that home sales at its offices nationwide grew 9 percent this month compared with last month, led by a 22 percent spike in Taipei, followed by a 17 percent gain in New Taipei City, an 11 percent pickup in Hsinchu and a 10 percent rise in Taoyuan.

Housing transactions in Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung grew by 2 to 6 percent, it said.

Buying interest soared 20 percent as major economic indicators confirmed an extended boom, Evertrust research department deputy head Chen Chin-ping (陳金萍) said.

Pricing gaps narrowed after prospective buyers closed more deals, Chen said.

Sinyi Realty Inc (信義房屋) said housing transactions at its outlets gained 5 percent, buoyed mainly by first-home buyers who are looking for apartments priced between NT$7 million and NT$15 million (US$251,618 to US$539,180).

However, people with relocation needs took conservative approaches after the central bank banned grace periods on second-home mortgages in the six special municipalities, along with Hsinchu city and county.

The cautious behavior explained why transactions outside Taipei and New Taipei City slowed somewhat, as buyers elsewhere value affordability, and the absence of grace periods makes purchases difficult, Sinyi research manager Tseng Ching-der (曾敬德) said.

H&B Realty Co (住商機構) said that transactions this month increased an average of 5.2 percent nationwide, with Tainan reporting the fastest growth at 15.4 percent.

H&B head researcher Jessica Hsu (徐佳馨) said that the quick recovery could prompt the central bank to further tighten credit, adding that buyers should prepare for for higher interest rates.