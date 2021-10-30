United Industrial Gasses Co (聯亞科技) is to invest more than NT$8.6 billion (US$309.13 million) in new facilities and upgrading existing ones as a part of the Invest in Taiwan program, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Thursday.
The gases provided by the company, such as high-purity nitrogen, are essential in manufacturing semiconductors, the ministry said.
New facilities are planned for Hsinchu Technology Park and Central Taiwan Science Park, it said.
Taiwan’s rapid growth in the semiconductor industry has meant that companies within the supply chain, such as United, must expand to keep up with demand, the ministry said.
“United Industrial Gasses is the largest provider of gases for the electronics industry in Taiwan, including liquid oxygen, nitrogen and argon,” the ministry said. “Given the planned growth of the Taiwanese semiconductor industry, the supply of electronic-grade industrial gases is set to increase.”
The project is expected to create 56 jobs and increase productivity.
The project was approved by the government’s Invest in Taiwan program, which helps qualifying projects receive favorable loan terms and matchmaking services for sites and labor.
Two other projects were approved on Thursday.
One is a NT$1.1 billion investment by plastic injection molding company Solid Year Co (秀育企業) to build new facilities in Changhua, which are to support clients who “require a transfer from Chinese production facilities.” The facilities are to create 125 Taiwanese jobs.
The other is Vision Wide Tech Co (喬崴進科技), a maker of tools for computer numerical control machines, which is investing NT$600 million to build a new facility on its Nantou campus. It is expected to create 25 new jobs.
SUBSIDIES NEEDED: Legislation to provide grants and incentives to the semiconductor industry has been stalled by lawmakers, to the frustration of chipmaker Intel Corp’s plans for a multibillion-dollar investment in a new US semiconductor plant hang in part on the US Congress moving on a stalled plan to bolster the domestic chip industry, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said. “The capital plans that we’ve laid out do not presume anything heroic on the part of the government, but we’d like to go bigger and faster as a result of the investments from the US government,” Gelsinger said on Bloomberg Television. Intel’s earnings report on Thursday underscored the costs of returning the world’s largest chipmaker to global industry leadership. A bipartisan push to make the US more
SUPPLY ISSUES: The firm said that the models affected are Camry, Sienna, Prados, Yaris and Supra as it assesses prices for the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday announced that it has stopped accepting new orders for several Toyota models until early next month. The affected models are the Camry — including hybrid Camrys — Sienna, Prado, GR Yaris and Supra, Hotai said, adding that the measure was taken to give it time to adjust the prices of the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage. People should be able to order the affected models by early next month, when the new prices have been finalized, the company said. The suspension of new orders does not affect existing contracts
‘MORE IN 2022’: Chief executive Rick Tsai said the firm believes the same strengths of the past few years would bring solid revenue growth and profitability next year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday raised its revenue growth forecast for this year for the second time, buoyed by higher average selling prices and market share gains amid increasing 5G penetration worldwide. The chip designer now expects revenue to grow 52 percent from last year, up from the 45 percent growth it estimated three months ago. As a result, revenue this year would surpass NT$480 billion (US$17.24 billion), a new record and up from NT$322.15 billion last year. “The strong performance in both revenue growth and gross margin” improvement will not be limited to next year only, MediaTek chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行)
ADVANCED LITHIUM BATTERIES: Taiwan Cement Corp chairman Nelson Chang said the new manufacturing plant is a step toward making the group a green energy firm A Taiwan Cement Corp (TCC, 台灣水泥) subsidiary yesterday broke ground for an advanced lithium battery plant in Kaohsiung’s Siaogang District (小港) at the former site of the cement maker’s paper mill. Molie Quantum Energy Corp (三元能源科技) has planned to initially invest NT$12 billion (US$430.5 million) in the facility, which is to begin operations in 2023. The facility is to have enough annual output to supply the long-range batteries needed for 24,000 electric vehicles — or 1.8 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery capacity. It would use nickel, cobalt and manganese to make “ternary” batteries, and use lithium to make the anode material of the batteries,