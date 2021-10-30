Ministry program helps United Industrial Gases

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





United Industrial Gasses Co (聯亞科技) is to invest more than NT$8.6 billion (US$309.13 million) in new facilities and upgrading existing ones as a part of the Invest in Taiwan program, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Thursday.

The gases provided by the company, such as high-purity nitrogen, are essential in manufacturing semiconductors, the ministry said.

New facilities are planned for Hsinchu Technology Park and Central Taiwan Science Park, it said.

Taiwan’s rapid growth in the semiconductor industry has meant that companies within the supply chain, such as United, must expand to keep up with demand, the ministry said.

“United Industrial Gasses is the largest provider of gases for the electronics industry in Taiwan, including liquid oxygen, nitrogen and argon,” the ministry said. “Given the planned growth of the Taiwanese semiconductor industry, the supply of electronic-grade industrial gases is set to increase.”

The project is expected to create 56 jobs and increase productivity.

The project was approved by the government’s Invest in Taiwan program, which helps qualifying projects receive favorable loan terms and matchmaking services for sites and labor.

Two other projects were approved on Thursday.

One is a NT$1.1 billion investment by plastic injection molding company Solid Year Co (秀育企業) to build new facilities in Changhua, which are to support clients who “require a transfer from Chinese production facilities.” The facilities are to create 125 Taiwanese jobs.

The other is Vision Wide Tech Co (喬崴進科技), a maker of tools for computer numerical control machines, which is investing NT$600 million to build a new facility on its Nantou campus. It is expected to create 25 new jobs.