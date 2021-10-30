Power unit supplier Delta Electronics Inc’s (台達電) profits fell to its lowest levels in about six quarters in the three-month period to Sept. 30, attributable to high component prices and a production slowdown on key parts shortages.
Net profits dropped 24 percent year-on-year to NT$6.37 billion (US$228.97 million) last quarter compared with NT$8.39 billion in the third quarter last year, a quarterly decline of 16 percent from NT$7.59 billion.
That translated into earnings per share (EPS) of NT$2.45 last quarter, down from NT$3.23 in the third quarter last year, and from NT$2.92 in the second quarter.
Photo: Chen Ping-hung, Taipei Times
Gross margin was 28.3 percent last quarter, from 31.8 percent a year earlier and 30.1 percent in the second quarter.
Revenue rose 3 percent year-on-year, up 1 percent quarter-on-quarter, to NT$79.65 billion, slightly below seasonal level.
“Fourth quarter orders are looking good, even better than the third quarter, and we look forward to revenue growth,” Delta chairman Yancey Hai (海英俊) said.
“However, due to the cost of components or simple shortage, our material costs are still rather high,” he added.
The inability to pass hikes in component costs to customers has hurt Delta’s profits, Hai said.
Through “continuous communication,” Delta is attempting to cut costs and transfer the higher costs of components to the end customer, he said.
However, the results of negotiations would not bear fruit until next year, Hai said.
“We anticipate [fourth-quarter] gross margin remaining at third quarter levels,” he said.
Delta profits were also affected by increases in transportation costs, lower than anticipated demand from automotive and leading handset manufacturers, and weak demand from industrial automation clients.
However, Hai dismissed concerns about electricity outages in China as “noise,” saying Delta has “up to 70 percent backup generation” available.
Hai said that he anticipates the electric vehicles (EV) department to start operating next year as the automotive chip shortage resolves and production can move.
Revenue from the automotive department rose this year by more than 90 percent, but due to the lower gross margin and continued research and development costs, the EV department widened year-on-year losses.
“We did lose slightly more money [on the EV department] than before, but we are clear on upcoming trends. We anticipate moving much more product next year and to incur much smaller losses,” Hai said.
Regarding 5G, the “killer application” that makes 5G a must-have has simply not yet appeared, he said.
“Without a ‘killer app’ that creates end-user demand, consumer demand has been sluggish,” Hai said, adding that “all the telecoms are trying to find that application.”
Delta on Thursday announced plans to construct a new plant in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢), at a cost of NT$5.25 billion, “to accommodate future production.”
For the first three quarters, profit was NT$20.54 billion, up 13.8 percent year-on-year, with an aggregated EPS of NT$7.91.
