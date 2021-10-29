World Business Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

BOJ lowers GDP forecast

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) yesterday revised down its annual GDP growth forecast and maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh on the world’s third-largest economy. In a quarterly report on prices and the economy, the central bank predicted growth of 3.4 percent for the year to March next year, down from its previous forecast of 3.8 percent, but revised up its growth forecast for the fiscal year to March 2023 to 2.9 percent from the previous estimate of 2.7 percent. The BOJ also revised down its inflation forecast for this fiscal year from 0.6 percent to flat, but said this was due to a rebasing of the index.

THAILAND

GDP forecast cut to 1%

The economy is set to expand this year at a slower pace than previously forecast, as it reels from the impact of its deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The ministry lowered its GDP forecast to 1 percent from the 1.3 percent predicted in July. It is the ministry’s fourth revision this year after a resurgence in cases from April triggered growth-crippling restrictions on businesses and travel. The economy is likely to expand at 4 percent next year, supported by exports and tourism, said Pornchai Thiraveja, director-general of the ministry’s fiscal policy office. The ministry had earlier forecast growth as high as 5 percent.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

El Salvador adds bitcoins

The government on Wednesday acquired 420 more bitcoins, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced on social media, as the Central American nation doubled down on its splashy cryptocurrency experiment. The latest purchase of bitcoin, worth nearly US$25 million at current prices, marks the first government acquisition of the cryptocurrency since Sept. 20, when Bukele said it had bought 150 bitcoins. “It was a long wait, but worth it. We just bought the dip! 420 new bitcoin,” Bukele wrote in a post on Twitter in English. The cryptocurrency currently trades at just above US$59,000 per bitcoin.

AUTOMAKERS

Toyota output plunges

Toyota Motor Corp’s global production fell by more than one-third last month from a year earlier, hurt by disrupted access to semiconductors and other key auto parts that is weighing on Japanese automakers. The world’s No. 1 automaker produced 512,765 vehicles last month, down from 841,915 a year earlier, Toyota said in a statement yesterday. Global sales also fell 16 percent for the month, the first year-on-year drop in 13 months. Toyota, Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co began adjusting output last month due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Takeda to buy back shares

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Asia’s largest drugmaker, is planning to buy back as much as ￥100 billion (US$880 million) of its shares, its first repurchase in more than a decade, saying that the current stock price creates a buying opportunity. Takeda is to purchase as many as 35 million shares, or 2.23 percent of shares outstanding, between Tuesday next week and April 29, it said in a statement yesterday. It is the first buyback announced by the Osaka-based company since November 2008. The stock has declined 16 percent this year, fueled by the suspension of the development of TAK-994, a potential oral drug to treat narcolepsy.