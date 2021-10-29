JAPAN
BOJ lowers GDP forecast
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) yesterday revised down its annual GDP growth forecast and maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh on the world’s third-largest economy. In a quarterly report on prices and the economy, the central bank predicted growth of 3.4 percent for the year to March next year, down from its previous forecast of 3.8 percent, but revised up its growth forecast for the fiscal year to March 2023 to 2.9 percent from the previous estimate of 2.7 percent. The BOJ also revised down its inflation forecast for this fiscal year from 0.6 percent to flat, but said this was due to a rebasing of the index.
THAILAND
GDP forecast cut to 1%
The economy is set to expand this year at a slower pace than previously forecast, as it reels from the impact of its deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The ministry lowered its GDP forecast to 1 percent from the 1.3 percent predicted in July. It is the ministry’s fourth revision this year after a resurgence in cases from April triggered growth-crippling restrictions on businesses and travel. The economy is likely to expand at 4 percent next year, supported by exports and tourism, said Pornchai Thiraveja, director-general of the ministry’s fiscal policy office. The ministry had earlier forecast growth as high as 5 percent.
CRYPTOCURRENCIES
El Salvador adds bitcoins
The government on Wednesday acquired 420 more bitcoins, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced on social media, as the Central American nation doubled down on its splashy cryptocurrency experiment. The latest purchase of bitcoin, worth nearly US$25 million at current prices, marks the first government acquisition of the cryptocurrency since Sept. 20, when Bukele said it had bought 150 bitcoins. “It was a long wait, but worth it. We just bought the dip! 420 new bitcoin,” Bukele wrote in a post on Twitter in English. The cryptocurrency currently trades at just above US$59,000 per bitcoin.
AUTOMAKERS
Toyota output plunges
Toyota Motor Corp’s global production fell by more than one-third last month from a year earlier, hurt by disrupted access to semiconductors and other key auto parts that is weighing on Japanese automakers. The world’s No. 1 automaker produced 512,765 vehicles last month, down from 841,915 a year earlier, Toyota said in a statement yesterday. Global sales also fell 16 percent for the month, the first year-on-year drop in 13 months. Toyota, Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co began adjusting output last month due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Takeda to buy back shares
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Asia’s largest drugmaker, is planning to buy back as much as ￥100 billion (US$880 million) of its shares, its first repurchase in more than a decade, saying that the current stock price creates a buying opportunity. Takeda is to purchase as many as 35 million shares, or 2.23 percent of shares outstanding, between Tuesday next week and April 29, it said in a statement yesterday. It is the first buyback announced by the Osaka-based company since November 2008. The stock has declined 16 percent this year, fueled by the suspension of the development of TAK-994, a potential oral drug to treat narcolepsy.
SUBSIDIES NEEDED: Legislation to provide grants and incentives to the semiconductor industry has been stalled by lawmakers, to the frustration of chipmaker Intel Corp’s plans for a multibillion-dollar investment in a new US semiconductor plant hang in part on the US Congress moving on a stalled plan to bolster the domestic chip industry, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said. “The capital plans that we’ve laid out do not presume anything heroic on the part of the government, but we’d like to go bigger and faster as a result of the investments from the US government,” Gelsinger said on Bloomberg Television. Intel’s earnings report on Thursday underscored the costs of returning the world’s largest chipmaker to global industry leadership. A bipartisan push to make the US more
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday denied a report that there has been a delay in its Arizona investment project, saying the plan is on schedule. Construction of a planned 12-inch wafer foundry in Arizona started in June and equipment installation is to start in the second half of next year, TSMC said. In the fab’s initial phase, it is to produce 20,000 wafers a month starting in the first quarter of 2024, the company said. TSMC announced the Arizona project in May last year, saying it would invest US$12 billion to build the fab, which would
SUPPLY ISSUES: The firm said that the models affected are Camry, Sienna, Prados, Yaris and Supra as it assesses prices for the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday announced that it has stopped accepting new orders for several Toyota models until early next month. The affected models are the Camry — including hybrid Camrys — Sienna, Prado, GR Yaris and Supra, Hotai said, adding that the measure was taken to give it time to adjust the prices of the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage. People should be able to order the affected models by early next month, when the new prices have been finalized, the company said. The suspension of new orders does not affect existing contracts
‘MORE IN 2022’: Chief executive Rick Tsai said the firm believes the same strengths of the past few years would bring solid revenue growth and profitability next year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday raised its revenue growth forecast for this year for the second time, buoyed by higher average selling prices and market share gains amid increasing 5G penetration worldwide. The chip designer now expects revenue to grow 52 percent from last year, up from the 45 percent growth it estimated three months ago. As a result, revenue this year would surpass NT$480 billion (US$17.24 billion), a new record and up from NT$322.15 billion last year. “The strong performance in both revenue growth and gross margin” improvement will not be limited to next year only, MediaTek chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行)