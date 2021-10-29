Sony Group Corp yesterday upgraded its full-year sales and profit forecast, saying it expected strong performances in the music, movie and electronics sectors.
The optimistic outlook came despite a lackluster second quarter, with net profit down more than half compared with its extraordinary results in the same period last year.
The Japanese conglomerate, which this year acquired top online anime library Crunchyroll for US$1.2 billion, said it expected the purchase to boost sales and profit in its key movie division.
Photo: Bloomberg
Several factors, including “license revenue in the anime business,” are also projected to lift music sales, as Sony enjoys steady growth in its entertainment businesses.
The firm is now projecting a net profit of ￥730 billion (US$6.4 billion) for this fiscal year, up from its earlier estimate of ￥700 billion.
It also raised its annual sales forecast from ￥9.7 trillion to ￥9.9 trillion.
The group’s net profit more than halved for the second quarter to ￥213.1 billion — facing a slowdown in the COVID-19 pandemic boom enjoyed by the gaming sector as people turned to indoor entertainment during lockdowns.
A one-time tax reduction had also contributed to strong net profit results in the same quarter last year.
Last fiscal year, Sony reported its biggest-ever annual net profit, which more than doubled to ￥1.17 trillion on record sales of nearly ￥9 trillion.
“The gaming industry had an extraordinary year last year,” Rakuten Securities Co chief analyst Yasuo Imanaka said. “Sony is now experiencing a reactionary fall.”
The positive impact of a box-office triumph for the anime epic Demon Slayer, distributed by Sony’s animation unit Aniplex, “is lasting longer than expected,” Imanaka said.
In December last year, Demon Slayer, in which a teenager hunts down and beheads demons, became Japan’s top-grossing film of all time.
The title also had the best opening ever recorded in North America for a foreign-language film.
SUBSIDIES NEEDED: Legislation to provide grants and incentives to the semiconductor industry has been stalled by lawmakers, to the frustration of chipmaker Intel Corp’s plans for a multibillion-dollar investment in a new US semiconductor plant hang in part on the US Congress moving on a stalled plan to bolster the domestic chip industry, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said. “The capital plans that we’ve laid out do not presume anything heroic on the part of the government, but we’d like to go bigger and faster as a result of the investments from the US government,” Gelsinger said on Bloomberg Television. Intel’s earnings report on Thursday underscored the costs of returning the world’s largest chipmaker to global industry leadership. A bipartisan push to make the US more
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday denied a report that there has been a delay in its Arizona investment project, saying the plan is on schedule. Construction of a planned 12-inch wafer foundry in Arizona started in June and equipment installation is to start in the second half of next year, TSMC said. In the fab’s initial phase, it is to produce 20,000 wafers a month starting in the first quarter of 2024, the company said. TSMC announced the Arizona project in May last year, saying it would invest US$12 billion to build the fab, which would
SUPPLY ISSUES: The firm said that the models affected are Camry, Sienna, Prados, Yaris and Supra as it assesses prices for the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday announced that it has stopped accepting new orders for several Toyota models until early next month. The affected models are the Camry — including hybrid Camrys — Sienna, Prado, GR Yaris and Supra, Hotai said, adding that the measure was taken to give it time to adjust the prices of the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage. People should be able to order the affected models by early next month, when the new prices have been finalized, the company said. The suspension of new orders does not affect existing contracts
‘MORE IN 2022’: Chief executive Rick Tsai said the firm believes the same strengths of the past few years would bring solid revenue growth and profitability next year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday raised its revenue growth forecast for this year for the second time, buoyed by higher average selling prices and market share gains amid increasing 5G penetration worldwide. The chip designer now expects revenue to grow 52 percent from last year, up from the 45 percent growth it estimated three months ago. As a result, revenue this year would surpass NT$480 billion (US$17.24 billion), a new record and up from NT$322.15 billion last year. “The strong performance in both revenue growth and gross margin” improvement will not be limited to next year only, MediaTek chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行)