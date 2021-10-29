Sony upgrades full-year forecasts for net profit and sales

AFP, TOKYO





Sony Group Corp yesterday upgraded its full-year sales and profit forecast, saying it expected strong performances in the music, movie and electronics sectors.

The optimistic outlook came despite a lackluster second quarter, with net profit down more than half compared with its extraordinary results in the same period last year.

The Japanese conglomerate, which this year acquired top online anime library Crunchyroll for US$1.2 billion, said it expected the purchase to boost sales and profit in its key movie division.

Pedestrians cross the street in front of the Ginza Place building, which houses a Sony Group Corp showroom, on Wednesday in Tokyo. Photo: Bloomberg

Several factors, including “license revenue in the anime business,” are also projected to lift music sales, as Sony enjoys steady growth in its entertainment businesses.

The firm is now projecting a net profit of ￥730 billion (US$6.4 billion) for this fiscal year, up from its earlier estimate of ￥700 billion.

It also raised its annual sales forecast from ￥9.7 trillion to ￥9.9 trillion.

The group’s net profit more than halved for the second quarter to ￥213.1 billion — facing a slowdown in the COVID-19 pandemic boom enjoyed by the gaming sector as people turned to indoor entertainment during lockdowns.

A one-time tax reduction had also contributed to strong net profit results in the same quarter last year.

Last fiscal year, Sony reported its biggest-ever annual net profit, which more than doubled to ￥1.17 trillion on record sales of nearly ￥9 trillion.

“The gaming industry had an extraordinary year last year,” Rakuten Securities Co chief analyst Yasuo Imanaka said. “Sony is now experiencing a reactionary fall.”

The positive impact of a box-office triumph for the anime epic Demon Slayer, distributed by Sony’s animation unit Aniplex, “is lasting longer than expected,” Imanaka said.

In December last year, Demon Slayer, in which a teenager hunts down and beheads demons, became Japan’s top-grossing film of all time.

The title also had the best opening ever recorded in North America for a foreign-language film.