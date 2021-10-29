Airbus lifts profit target as it presses ahead of Boeing

Airbus SE boosted its financial targets for the second time this year, while confirming a production ramp-up that would cement the European planemaker’s advantage over rival Boeing Co.

The European planemaker said adjusted operating profit would reach 4.5 billion euros (US$5.2 billion) this year and reversed some of the charges it had taken for COVID-19 disruptions as it gains confidence the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact is fading.

During the crisis, Airbus extended its lead in the all-important narrow-body segment that is now leading the demand comeback.

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury is seeking to rally suppliers still hurting from the downturn behind a plan to accelerate production toward levels envisioned before the pandemic hit.

“As far as we are concerned at Airbus, we are now in the ramp-up,” Faury said on a conference call. “We see all the difficulties associated with going from hibernation for 15 months back to business.”

The aggressive stance contrasts with Boeing, who on Wednesday said production issues with the 787 Dreamliner could cost it US$1 billion, while deliveries of the 737 MAX — the competitor to Airbus’s top-selling A320 series — would not resume in China until early next year.

While air travel is recovering, Airbus is grappling with supply-chain issues that have roiled manufacturers across the globe. The company stood by an earlier goal of delivering 600 jets this year, despite what Faury termed issues with a small number of suppliers.

Furlough programs have protected Airbus from labor shortages, but the company is having difficulties with on-time deliveries from certain suppliers, which he blamed for disappointing deliveries last month.

Handovers this month are also likely to fall short of current output targets, Faury said on the call.

While Airbus yesterday made some adjustments to its production plans, Faury insisted there has been “no change of substance” when it comes to the A320.

He added that he was still assessing whether to commit to 75 a month by 2025.

Airbus would target a rate of 65 per month on the top-selling narrow-body program by summer 2023, versus a previous plan to reach 64 in the second quarter of that year.

A planned ramp-up of the larger A350 would also come slightly later, with build rates now seen going from five a month to six in early 2023 rather than late next year.

The company also set a date to increase production of its wide-body A330, with plans to build almost three planes a month at the end of next year from two currently.

German airline Condor ordered seven of the model in August.

Adjusted operating profit was previously seen at 4 billion euros for the year. Free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions, and customer financing is expected to hit 2.5 billion euros, versus the earlier outlook for 2 billion euros, the company said in a statement.

Airbus said the new forecasts assume no further disruptions to the world economy or air traffic.