Volkswagen Q3 profit hit by chip shortage

BOTTLENECK: The German automaker saw its vehicle deliveries fall 24 percent. Rival Stellantis also reported a 30 percent decline in vehicle production due to chip woes

AFP, FRANKFURT, Germany, and PARIS





German automotive giant Volkswagen AG’s operating profit and sales fell in the third quarter, it said yesterday, as a global shortage in chips hampered production.

“The global semiconductor bottlenecks particularly impacted on the business performance of the Volkswagen Group in the third quarter,” it said in a statement.

The group’s operating profit before special items plunged 12 percent in the third quarter compared with the same “weak” COVID-19 pandemic-blighted period last year to 2.8 billion euros (US$3.24 billion), with its mass-market brands, including VW, suffering an overall operating loss.

Volkswagen AG’s electric ID.3 vehicle is pictured at its depot tower in Dresden, Germany, on June 8. Photo: Reuters

Deliveries of vehicles were down 24 percent from July to last month compared with a year earlier, while demand in key market China “could not be met,” the group said in the statement.

The disappointing result showed that the No. 1 German automotive group “must now systematically drive forward the improvement in productivity in the volume sector,” which includes VW, Seat and Skoda, Volkswagen chief executive officer Herbert Diess said.

“We are determined to maintain our strong position against established and new competitors,” said Diess, who has come head to head with unions over the reorganization of the group’s flagship plant in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Following the difficult quarter, deliveries this year would be “in line” with sales in the previous year, the group said, having previously expected them to rise.

Thanks to a relatively stronger first half of the year, the group’s operating profit continued to exceed last year over the first nine months of the year, sitting at 14.2 billion euros, compared with 2.4 billion euros last year.

Short supply of semiconductors, a key component in both conventional and electric vehicles, had “intensified throughout the industry,” Volkswagen said.

Stellantis NV yesterday also said that the chip shortage caused its production to come in nearly one-third below plans.

The group, which includes the Jeep, Chrysler, Fiat, Peugeot and Citroen brands, said it manufactured 600,000 vehicles, or 30 percent fewer than it had planned, from July to last month.

Sales, at 1.1 million vehicles, were down by 27 percent from the same period last year, it said.

The company said that the shortage of semiconductors was worse than it had predicted even as late as August, but that supplies were now stabilizing.

Due to a lack of chips, Stellantis has had to temporarily halt production at assembly plants in France, Spain, Germany and Turkey.