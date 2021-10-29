German automotive giant Volkswagen AG’s operating profit and sales fell in the third quarter, it said yesterday, as a global shortage in chips hampered production.
“The global semiconductor bottlenecks particularly impacted on the business performance of the Volkswagen Group in the third quarter,” it said in a statement.
The group’s operating profit before special items plunged 12 percent in the third quarter compared with the same “weak” COVID-19 pandemic-blighted period last year to 2.8 billion euros (US$3.24 billion), with its mass-market brands, including VW, suffering an overall operating loss.
Photo: Reuters
Deliveries of vehicles were down 24 percent from July to last month compared with a year earlier, while demand in key market China “could not be met,” the group said in the statement.
The disappointing result showed that the No. 1 German automotive group “must now systematically drive forward the improvement in productivity in the volume sector,” which includes VW, Seat and Skoda, Volkswagen chief executive officer Herbert Diess said.
“We are determined to maintain our strong position against established and new competitors,” said Diess, who has come head to head with unions over the reorganization of the group’s flagship plant in Wolfsburg, Germany.
Following the difficult quarter, deliveries this year would be “in line” with sales in the previous year, the group said, having previously expected them to rise.
Thanks to a relatively stronger first half of the year, the group’s operating profit continued to exceed last year over the first nine months of the year, sitting at 14.2 billion euros, compared with 2.4 billion euros last year.
Short supply of semiconductors, a key component in both conventional and electric vehicles, had “intensified throughout the industry,” Volkswagen said.
Stellantis NV yesterday also said that the chip shortage caused its production to come in nearly one-third below plans.
The group, which includes the Jeep, Chrysler, Fiat, Peugeot and Citroen brands, said it manufactured 600,000 vehicles, or 30 percent fewer than it had planned, from July to last month.
Sales, at 1.1 million vehicles, were down by 27 percent from the same period last year, it said.
The company said that the shortage of semiconductors was worse than it had predicted even as late as August, but that supplies were now stabilizing.
Due to a lack of chips, Stellantis has had to temporarily halt production at assembly plants in France, Spain, Germany and Turkey.
SUBSIDIES NEEDED: Legislation to provide grants and incentives to the semiconductor industry has been stalled by lawmakers, to the frustration of chipmaker Intel Corp’s plans for a multibillion-dollar investment in a new US semiconductor plant hang in part on the US Congress moving on a stalled plan to bolster the domestic chip industry, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said. “The capital plans that we’ve laid out do not presume anything heroic on the part of the government, but we’d like to go bigger and faster as a result of the investments from the US government,” Gelsinger said on Bloomberg Television. Intel’s earnings report on Thursday underscored the costs of returning the world’s largest chipmaker to global industry leadership. A bipartisan push to make the US more
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday denied a report that there has been a delay in its Arizona investment project, saying the plan is on schedule. Construction of a planned 12-inch wafer foundry in Arizona started in June and equipment installation is to start in the second half of next year, TSMC said. In the fab’s initial phase, it is to produce 20,000 wafers a month starting in the first quarter of 2024, the company said. TSMC announced the Arizona project in May last year, saying it would invest US$12 billion to build the fab, which would
SUPPLY ISSUES: The firm said that the models affected are Camry, Sienna, Prados, Yaris and Supra as it assesses prices for the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday announced that it has stopped accepting new orders for several Toyota models until early next month. The affected models are the Camry — including hybrid Camrys — Sienna, Prado, GR Yaris and Supra, Hotai said, adding that the measure was taken to give it time to adjust the prices of the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage. People should be able to order the affected models by early next month, when the new prices have been finalized, the company said. The suspension of new orders does not affect existing contracts
‘MORE IN 2022’: Chief executive Rick Tsai said the firm believes the same strengths of the past few years would bring solid revenue growth and profitability next year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday raised its revenue growth forecast for this year for the second time, buoyed by higher average selling prices and market share gains amid increasing 5G penetration worldwide. The chip designer now expects revenue to grow 52 percent from last year, up from the 45 percent growth it estimated three months ago. As a result, revenue this year would surpass NT$480 billion (US$17.24 billion), a new record and up from NT$322.15 billion last year. “The strong performance in both revenue growth and gross margin” improvement will not be limited to next year only, MediaTek chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行)