Samsung profit up 28%, LG’s falls 49.6%

DIVERGENCE: Sustained chip demand drove up Samsung’s net profit, while LG’s bottom line was hit by a recall of faulty batteries for General Motors’ Bolt vehicles

AFP, SEOUL





South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co yesterday reported a 28 percent jump in quarterly operating profit, despite global supply chain challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world’s top chipmaker saw its operating profit reach 15.8 trillion won (US$13.5 billion) for the July-September period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its sales rose 10 percent year-on-year to a record 74 trillion won on the back of strong performance from its memorychip division, thanks to sustained global demand.

A man walks past an advertisement for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 smartphones at the company’s Seocho building in Seoul yesterday. Photo: AFP

“Favorable market conditions continued in the memory market” resulting in “robust sales,” the company said in a statement.

Operating profit generated from its semiconductor business accounted for more than 60 percent of the total, illustrating the major role the division plays to the sprawling group.

Pandemic-driven working from home has boosted demand for devices powered by Samsung’s chips, as well as home appliances, such as televisions and washing machines.

Consumer demand for high-end products, such as foldable phones, is also expected to further boost profits going into the holiday season, said Loo Wee Teck, global head of consumer electronics at Euromonitor.

“Its foldable phones will continue to be Samsung’s halo product and a profit haven as there is nearly no competition ... as we move into the critical holiday season,” he said.

However, the firm has acknowledged it would continue to be affected by supply shortages for memory chips.

It added that “a longer-than-expected component supply issue may need to be monitored.”

Meanwhile, LG Electronics Co, South Korea’s second-largest appliance firm after Samsung, saw its operating profit shrink by 49.6 percent in the third quarter year-on-year to 540 billion won.

Net profit slumped 20 percent to 516.5 billion won, as General Motors Co’s (GM) recall over faulty LG batteries took a heavy toll on earnings.

The company supplied battery modules for GM’s Bolt electric vehicles, which had to be recalled because of a risk of batteries catching fire due to manufacturing defects.

Solid growth in the home appliance and television segments largely drove the company’s revenue to grow 22 percent to a quarterly record of 18.787 trillion won.