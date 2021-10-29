Sony confirms it might partner with TSMC on fab

Sony Group Corp confirmed for the first time that it might partner with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to set up a factory in Japan, where the government has been seeking to shore up domestic chipmaking capabilities to alleviate a supply shortage.

The company is in discussions with TSMC and the Japanese government to help the Taiwanese chipmaker establish a fab in the country, Sony chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki said on an earnings call yesterday.

An investment is one of the options being considered, and the company would make an announcement when it has reached a decision, he said.

The logo of Sony Group Corp is displayed at an entrance to the company’s headquarters in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: AFP

“Our basic stance is we would provide support for TSMC in setting up and operating a new factory in Japan,” he said. “Deepening the relationship with TSMC will have a big benefit for us.”

TSMC, the world’s No. 1 contract chipmaker, said earlier this month it would build a fabrication facility in Japan, which is expected to start making semiconductors mainly for automobiles starting in late 2024.

Local media have reported that the company is considering setting up the facility in Kumamoto Prefecture in the Kyushu region, where Sony is operating a major image sensor factory for digital cameras.

Japan’s government is providing financial subsidies to attract investment to its domestic chipmaking industry, after a shortage of the vital components hammered automakers such as Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co. The COVID-19 pandemic has also accelerated the trend toward digitalization, in which semiconductors play a central role.