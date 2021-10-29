Manufacturing to grow 21%: report

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





The production value of Taiwan’s manufacturing sector is forecast to grow by 21.26 percent to NT$23.06 trillion (US$828.5 billion) this year, the second-highest on record, a report by the Industrial Technology Research Institute (工研院) showed yesterday.

The institute also predicted that output in the sector would grow by 4.61 percent next year to NT$24.12 trillion.

In June, the institute forecast production value in the sector would expand by 10.03 percent to NT$20.92 trillion.

The institute said that growth momentum in the local manufacturing sector remains strong despite uncertainties such as the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, high commodity prices, inflationary pressure, port congestion and power rationing in China.

In addition, robust international demand for tech and non-tech products has continued to boost Taiwan’s export growth this year, with outbound shipments in the first nine months growing 30.7 percent year-on-year to US$117.2 billion, it said.

With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, domestic economic activity would return to normal, boosting service sector expenditures, it said.

The basic metal and machinery industry is forecast to see production value increase 22.7 percent this year and 5.1 percent next year, while the information and communications industry would see its output expand by 18.42 percent this year and 6.76 percent next year, the institute said.

The chemical industry’s production value is predicted to grow 32.12 percent this year and 1.22 percent next year, while the livelihood industry — including textiles — is forecast to expand output 10.66 percent this year and 2.49 percent next year, it said.

Some challenges remain for the economy, including the hastening of a digital transition, increasing pressure toward emitting less carbon dioxide and the restructuring of global supply chains, the institute added.