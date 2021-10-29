Apple adds suppliers to its clean-energy pledge

EXPANDING NETWORK: Taiwan’s TPK Holding and Unimicron joined Hon Hai and TSMC, who signed on in 2019, to commit to using renewable energy sources

One hundred and seventy-five Apple Inc suppliers have committed to using clean energy for the work they do for the iPhone maker, helping to bring more than 9 gigawatts of clean energy onto power grids, the company said on Wednesday.

The new round of suppliers — which is an increase from the 70 suppliers and nearly 8 gigawatts of power the company reported last year — are part of Apple’s efforts to make its sprawling global supply chain carbon-neutral by 2030.

The companies must commit to using energy sources such as solar or wind energy for the work they do for Apple, part of Apple’s efforts announced last year for its products to have what it calls a “net-zero” climate impact.

Among the new round of suppliers are South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc, which provides memory chips for Apple devices and would be one of the first South Korean firms to join Apple’s program.

Also joining would be Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics NV, a top supplier of sensors and other chips in iPhones that Apple said has started nine new renewable energy projects since committing to the program.

Taiwanese touch module and sensor supplier TPK Holding Co (宸鴻) and printed circuit board manufacturer Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) would also be part of Apple’s clean energy program this year.

Apple now has suppliers on the program in 24 countries, including Taiwan, India, Japan and South Korea.

“One of the things that comes along with this is building a core of businesses in different markets on different grids who are demanding clean energy. That’s helpful to policy makers,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives.

Apple previously signed major suppliers such as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), an assembler of many of its products, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), which makes Apple’s processor chips, to clean energy pledges in 2019.

Apple has previously said it aims to be carbon neutral by 2030.

“By 2030, every single Apple product around the world will be carbon neutral. From design to manufacturing to shipping, usage and recycling,” the US company said on its Web site.

Apple also announced it was providing funding for 10 smaller renewable energy projects aimed at helping bring renewable power to under-resourced communities.

The projects include work with communities in South Africa, the Philippines, Colombia and the Oceti Sakowin Power Authority formed by six Sioux tribes in the western US.

