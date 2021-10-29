E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) and HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) have provided sustainability-linked loans (SLL) of NT$2 billion (US$71.9 million) and US$60 million respectively to Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶), the banks said yesterday.
The offer includes lower interest rates if the contract notebook computer maker meets environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets.
Compal has adopted a cleaner manufacturing process, with 87 percent of its laptops receiving green-label marks, E.Sun said, adding that it would monitor Compal’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next three years.
Compal plans to use the loans to reduce its carbon emissions and utility consumption, as well as to boost its waste management and use of green energy, HSBC said.
As of the end of June, E.Sun Bank had approved NT$68.7 billion of SSLs, ranking first among all local banks.
The bank has committed to using green power for all offices and operation sites by 2030 and reaching net-zero carbon emission by 2050.
HSBC said it had offered US$500 million SLLs as of June 30.
In Taiwan, the largest syndicated SLL so far is LCD panel maker AU Optronics Corp’s (友達光電) NT$50 billion loan provided by 25 banks, while the largest single SLL is ASE Technology Holding Co’s (日月光投控) US$505 million loan by Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (渣打國際商業銀行).
There are more local companies favoring SLLs over regular corporate loans or green bonds to facilitate their ESG practices, a Financial Supervisory Commission official said yesterday.
Companies in the technology sector face more pressure from clients or suppliers to transition to clean energy compared with those in other sectors, the official added.
SUBSIDIES NEEDED: Legislation to provide grants and incentives to the semiconductor industry has been stalled by lawmakers, to the frustration of chipmaker Intel Corp’s plans for a multibillion-dollar investment in a new US semiconductor plant hang in part on the US Congress moving on a stalled plan to bolster the domestic chip industry, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said. “The capital plans that we’ve laid out do not presume anything heroic on the part of the government, but we’d like to go bigger and faster as a result of the investments from the US government,” Gelsinger said on Bloomberg Television. Intel’s earnings report on Thursday underscored the costs of returning the world’s largest chipmaker to global industry leadership. A bipartisan push to make the US more
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday denied a report that there has been a delay in its Arizona investment project, saying the plan is on schedule. Construction of a planned 12-inch wafer foundry in Arizona started in June and equipment installation is to start in the second half of next year, TSMC said. In the fab’s initial phase, it is to produce 20,000 wafers a month starting in the first quarter of 2024, the company said. TSMC announced the Arizona project in May last year, saying it would invest US$12 billion to build the fab, which would
SUPPLY ISSUES: The firm said that the models affected are Camry, Sienna, Prados, Yaris and Supra as it assesses prices for the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday announced that it has stopped accepting new orders for several Toyota models until early next month. The affected models are the Camry — including hybrid Camrys — Sienna, Prado, GR Yaris and Supra, Hotai said, adding that the measure was taken to give it time to adjust the prices of the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage. People should be able to order the affected models by early next month, when the new prices have been finalized, the company said. The suspension of new orders does not affect existing contracts
‘MORE IN 2022’: Chief executive Rick Tsai said the firm believes the same strengths of the past few years would bring solid revenue growth and profitability next year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday raised its revenue growth forecast for this year for the second time, buoyed by higher average selling prices and market share gains amid increasing 5G penetration worldwide. The chip designer now expects revenue to grow 52 percent from last year, up from the 45 percent growth it estimated three months ago. As a result, revenue this year would surpass NT$480 billion (US$17.24 billion), a new record and up from NT$322.15 billion last year. “The strong performance in both revenue growth and gross margin” improvement will not be limited to next year only, MediaTek chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行)