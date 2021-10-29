E.Sun, HSBC offer Compal sustainability-linked loans

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) and HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) have provided sustainability-linked loans (SLL) of NT$2 billion (US$71.9 million) and US$60 million respectively to Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶), the banks said yesterday.

The offer includes lower interest rates if the contract notebook computer maker meets environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets.

Compal has adopted a cleaner manufacturing process, with 87 percent of its laptops receiving green-label marks, E.Sun said, adding that it would monitor Compal’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next three years.

Compal plans to use the loans to reduce its carbon emissions and utility consumption, as well as to boost its waste management and use of green energy, HSBC said.

As of the end of June, E.Sun Bank had approved NT$68.7 billion of SSLs, ranking first among all local banks.

The bank has committed to using green power for all offices and operation sites by 2030 and reaching net-zero carbon emission by 2050.

HSBC said it had offered US$500 million SLLs as of June 30.

In Taiwan, the largest syndicated SLL so far is LCD panel maker AU Optronics Corp’s (友達光電) NT$50 billion loan provided by 25 banks, while the largest single SLL is ASE Technology Holding Co’s (日月光投控) US$505 million loan by Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (渣打國際商業銀行).

There are more local companies favoring SLLs over regular corporate loans or green bonds to facilitate their ESG practices, a Financial Supervisory Commission official said yesterday.

Companies in the technology sector face more pressure from clients or suppliers to transition to clean energy compared with those in other sectors, the official added.