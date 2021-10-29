LCD panel maker AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) yesterday reported its first quarterly decline in net profit in nearly eight quarters, as persistent shortages of components and surging transportation costs affected TV panel demand.
Moreover, as more countries emerge from COVID-19 lockdowns, demand for consumer electronics and low-cost computers for students began diminishing last quarter, AUO said.
However, demand for higher-margin commercial computers, high-end monitors for gaming PCs and industrial devices picked up, it said, adding that this has helped make up for the drop in TV panel demand and panel prices.
Photo: Chen Mei-ying, Taipei Times
AUO’s blended average selling price (ASP) climbed 3 percent to US$506 per square meter last quarter from NT$491 a quarter earlier. TV panels’ revenue contribution fell to 22 percent last quarter from 26 percent in the preceding quarter.
“AUO has tried to optimize its product mix by scaling down TV panel shipments, while allocating more capacity for panels used for monitors, notebook computers or [niche] applications, such as medical devices, gaming and industrial devices. The prices for those panels are either stable or have trended up,” AUO chairman Paul Peng (彭双浪) told investors.
Net profit for July to last month edged down 1.1 percent to NT$19.31 billion (US$693.8 million), compared with NT$19.53 billion in the second quarter. On an annual basis, net profit skyrocketed from NT$2.89 billion.
With the flat-panel industry entering its slow season, AUO said it expects the industry correction to last through the first quarter of next year.
However, the company is confident that it would be able to weather the downturn better than its peers, given its diverse product lineup, Peng said.
AUO has continued to see robust demand for 85-inch ultra-high 8K resolution TV panels, premium monitors and commercial computers, he said.
Shipments this quarter would shrink by a low-single-digit percentage from last quarter, AUO said.
Blended ASP is projected to fall by a mid-single-digit percentage quarter-on-quarter, it said.
AUO would adjust its factory utilization in accordance with demand dynamics, it said, adding that factory utilization last quarter stood at about 95 percent.
Rival Innolux Corp (群創) yesterday said that its net profit last quarter dipped 13.2 percent to NT$18.6 billion, from NT$21.42 billion in the second quarter, but surged from NT$1.54 billion in the third quarter last year.
Innolux said blended ASP slid 3.23 percent quarter-on-quarter to US$449 from US$464 per square meter as some TV panel prices have tumbled at a more drastic pace than expected last quarter.
The company attributed weak TV panel demand, in part, to global port congestion, which led to an increase in inventory costs.
TV panels accounted for 32 percent of the company’s total revenue last quarter, down from 38 percent in the previous quarter, the company said.
Innolux expects its panel shipments to drop by a mid-single-digit percent this quarter from last quarter. The decline in blended ASP could accelerate to a high-single-digit this quarter compared with the second quarter, it said.
SUBSIDIES NEEDED: Legislation to provide grants and incentives to the semiconductor industry has been stalled by lawmakers, to the frustration of chipmaker Intel Corp’s plans for a multibillion-dollar investment in a new US semiconductor plant hang in part on the US Congress moving on a stalled plan to bolster the domestic chip industry, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said. “The capital plans that we’ve laid out do not presume anything heroic on the part of the government, but we’d like to go bigger and faster as a result of the investments from the US government,” Gelsinger said on Bloomberg Television. Intel’s earnings report on Thursday underscored the costs of returning the world’s largest chipmaker to global industry leadership. A bipartisan push to make the US more
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday denied a report that there has been a delay in its Arizona investment project, saying the plan is on schedule. Construction of a planned 12-inch wafer foundry in Arizona started in June and equipment installation is to start in the second half of next year, TSMC said. In the fab’s initial phase, it is to produce 20,000 wafers a month starting in the first quarter of 2024, the company said. TSMC announced the Arizona project in May last year, saying it would invest US$12 billion to build the fab, which would
SUPPLY ISSUES: The firm said that the models affected are Camry, Sienna, Prados, Yaris and Supra as it assesses prices for the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday announced that it has stopped accepting new orders for several Toyota models until early next month. The affected models are the Camry — including hybrid Camrys — Sienna, Prado, GR Yaris and Supra, Hotai said, adding that the measure was taken to give it time to adjust the prices of the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage. People should be able to order the affected models by early next month, when the new prices have been finalized, the company said. The suspension of new orders does not affect existing contracts
‘MORE IN 2022’: Chief executive Rick Tsai said the firm believes the same strengths of the past few years would bring solid revenue growth and profitability next year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday raised its revenue growth forecast for this year for the second time, buoyed by higher average selling prices and market share gains amid increasing 5G penetration worldwide. The chip designer now expects revenue to grow 52 percent from last year, up from the 45 percent growth it estimated three months ago. As a result, revenue this year would surpass NT$480 billion (US$17.24 billion), a new record and up from NT$322.15 billion last year. “The strong performance in both revenue growth and gross margin” improvement will not be limited to next year only, MediaTek chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行)