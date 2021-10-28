BANKING
Deutsche profit on track
Deutsche Bank AG saw its net profit increase year-on-year last quarter, confirming its expectations for the coming year, as it undergoes significant structural changes. The bank booked a net profit of 194 million euros (US$225 million) from July to last month, up 7 percent from the same period last year. “In the third quarter, we again demonstrated the operating strength of our business,” Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing said in a statement. The bank’s revenue was up 2 percent in the quarter to 6.04 billion euros, despite a 6 percent fall in receipts in investment banking.
CHINA
Profit growth picks up
Profit growth at industrial firms picked up last month, partly as the profitability of companies that mine and manufacture raw materials rose significantly on spiking energy prices. Industrial profit growth accelerated to 16.3 percent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday, compared with a 10.1 percent increase in the previous month. For the first nine months of the year, profit climbed 44.7 percent from a year earlier. The statistics bureau warned that factors such as high commodity prices and bottlenecks in supply and industrial chains have affected the continued recovery of corporate profitability.
AUSTRALIA
Prices rise faster
Core consumer prices rose faster than forecast last quarter and returned to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s target of 2 to 3 percent for the first time since 2015, driving a sell-off in bonds and sending the currency higher. The annual trimmed mean gauge, a measure closely watched by central bank officials, accelerated to 2.1 percent in the third quarter, compared with economists’ estimates of a 1.8 percent gain, data from the Bureau of Statistics showed yesterday. On a quarterly basis, it rose 0.7 percent, compared with a forecast 0.5 percent increase.
BEVERAGES
Heineken’s profit jumps
Heineken NV yesterday posted an increase of 2.6 billion euros in year-on-year net profit in the first three quarters of the year, but reported a major slump in beer sales in Asian markets because of COVID-19 restrictions. Net profit for the first nine months rose to 3.082 billion euros, as opposed to 396 million euros last year and 1.66 billion euros in 2019, the world’s second-largest brewer said in a statement. However, the profits were boosted by an exceptional gain of 1.3 billion euros from a remeasurement to fair value of a previously held equity interest in United Breweries in India — and full-year expectations remained below that of 2019.
FRANCE
Regulators chide banks
Financial regulators have criticized the country’s banks, insurers and asset managers for making a series of hard-to-measure climate commitments in the lead-up to the COP26 summit in Scotland next week. The financial industry needs to agree on common definitions to measure its exposure to fossil fuels, Autorite des Marches Financiers and Autorite de Controle Prudentiel et de Resolution said in a joint report on Tuesday. The goal should be to include the entire value chain, the report said. French banks have been among Europe’s greener lenders, with La Banque Postale being the first to announce that it would exit unconventional and conventional oil and gas by 2030.
Production at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp’s (TSMC, 台積電) fabs was not affected by a fire at a construction site for a water recycling facility in the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker said that the construction site is not adjacent to its fabs, which were unaffected. CTCI Corp (中鼎工程) is responsible for the construction of the facility, which it is to operate itself once it is completed, the chipmaker said. The facility caught fire at about 11am, and the blaze was brought under control about 30 minutes after the incident was reported, the Southern Taiwan Science Park Administration
SUBSIDIES NEEDED: Legislation to provide grants and incentives to the semiconductor industry has been stalled by lawmakers, to the frustration of chipmaker Intel Corp’s plans for a multibillion-dollar investment in a new US semiconductor plant hang in part on the US Congress moving on a stalled plan to bolster the domestic chip industry, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said. “The capital plans that we’ve laid out do not presume anything heroic on the part of the government, but we’d like to go bigger and faster as a result of the investments from the US government,” Gelsinger said on Bloomberg Television. Intel’s earnings report on Thursday underscored the costs of returning the world’s largest chipmaker to global industry leadership. A bipartisan push to make the US more
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday denied a report that there has been a delay in its Arizona investment project, saying the plan is on schedule. Construction of a planned 12-inch wafer foundry in Arizona started in June and equipment installation is to start in the second half of next year, TSMC said. In the fab’s initial phase, it is to produce 20,000 wafers a month starting in the first quarter of 2024, the company said. TSMC announced the Arizona project in May last year, saying it would invest US$12 billion to build the fab, which would
‘MORE IN 2022’: Chief executive Rick Tsai said the firm believes the same strengths of the past few years would bring solid revenue growth and profitability next year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday raised its revenue growth forecast for this year for the second time, buoyed by higher average selling prices and market share gains amid increasing 5G penetration worldwide. The chip designer now expects revenue to grow 52 percent from last year, up from the 45 percent growth it estimated three months ago. As a result, revenue this year would surpass NT$480 billion (US$17.24 billion), a new record and up from NT$322.15 billion last year. “The strong performance in both revenue growth and gross margin” improvement will not be limited to next year only, MediaTek chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行)