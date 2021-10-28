World Business Quick Take

Agencies





BANKING

Deutsche profit on track

Deutsche Bank AG saw its net profit increase year-on-year last quarter, confirming its expectations for the coming year, as it undergoes significant structural changes. The bank booked a net profit of 194 million euros (US$225 million) from July to last month, up 7 percent from the same period last year. “In the third quarter, we again demonstrated the operating strength of our business,” Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing said in a statement. The bank’s revenue was up 2 percent in the quarter to 6.04 billion euros, despite a 6 percent fall in receipts in investment banking.

CHINA

Profit growth picks up

Profit growth at industrial firms picked up last month, partly as the profitability of companies that mine and manufacture raw materials rose significantly on spiking energy prices. Industrial profit growth accelerated to 16.3 percent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday, compared with a 10.1 percent increase in the previous month. For the first nine months of the year, profit climbed 44.7 percent from a year earlier. The statistics bureau warned that factors such as high commodity prices and bottlenecks in supply and industrial chains have affected the continued recovery of corporate profitability.

AUSTRALIA

Prices rise faster

Core consumer prices rose faster than forecast last quarter and returned to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s target of 2 to 3 percent for the first time since 2015, driving a sell-off in bonds and sending the currency higher. The annual trimmed mean gauge, a measure closely watched by central bank officials, accelerated to 2.1 percent in the third quarter, compared with economists’ estimates of a 1.8 percent gain, data from the Bureau of Statistics showed yesterday. On a quarterly basis, it rose 0.7 percent, compared with a forecast 0.5 percent increase.

BEVERAGES

Heineken’s profit jumps

Heineken NV yesterday posted an increase of 2.6 billion euros in year-on-year net profit in the first three quarters of the year, but reported a major slump in beer sales in Asian markets because of COVID-19 restrictions. Net profit for the first nine months rose to 3.082 billion euros, as opposed to 396 million euros last year and 1.66 billion euros in 2019, the world’s second-largest brewer said in a statement. However, the profits were boosted by an exceptional gain of 1.3 billion euros from a remeasurement to fair value of a previously held equity interest in United Breweries in India — and full-year expectations remained below that of 2019.

FRANCE

Regulators chide banks

Financial regulators have criticized the country’s banks, insurers and asset managers for making a series of hard-to-measure climate commitments in the lead-up to the COP26 summit in Scotland next week. The financial industry needs to agree on common definitions to measure its exposure to fossil fuels, Autorite des Marches Financiers and Autorite de Controle Prudentiel et de Resolution said in a joint report on Tuesday. The goal should be to include the entire value chain, the report said. French banks have been among Europe’s greener lenders, with La Banque Postale being the first to announce that it would exit unconventional and conventional oil and gas by 2030.