Google-parent Alphabet profit tops US$18 billion

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO





Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc, on Tuesday announced profits that jumped to US$18.9 billion, even as the online colossus faces increased regulatory pressure and shifting of the COVID-19 lockdown lifestyles that have so benefited big tech.

Google remains a centerpiece of online activity, with offerings such as its search engine, ad marketplace and YouTube video platform that give it extensive global influence.

Alphabet’s revenue of US$65.1 billion in the recently ended quarter eclipsed the same period last year by about 41 percent, the tech titan said, as its online ad engine and cloud services thrived.

“This quarter’s results show how our [artificial intelligence] investments are enabling us to build more helpful products for people and our partners,” chief executive officer Sundar Pichai said.

“As the digital transformation and shift to hybrid work continue, our cloud services are helping organizations collaborate,” he added.

From July to last month, its video service sold US$7.2 billion of advertising space targeted according to content and users, against US$5 billion in the same period last year, Alphabet said.

Its remote-computing business saw nearly US$5 billion in revenue, up 45 percent over the previous year.

However, Google’s driving force remains advertising, with the company on pace to have 28.6 percent of the global digital advertising market this year, eMarketer said, just ahead of Facebook Inc’s 23.7 percent share.

The latest figures build on the COVID-19 pandemic trend that has seen an acceleration in people using the Internet for shopping, work, learning and entertainment.

E-commerce advertisers have been particularly lucrative for Google, as have been advertisements on its YouTube video platform.

Google’s results came the same day that Microsoft Corp announced a quarterly earnings surge fueled by cloud computing demand, saying it made a profit of US$20.5 billion in the recently ended quarter.

Revenue jumped 22 percent from the last quarter last year to US$43.5 billion.

Microsoft’s cloud computing unit generated US$20.7 billion in revenue in the quarter, up 36 percent from a year earlier, chief financial officer Amy Hood said.

“Digital technology is a deflationary force in an inflationary economy,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in an earnings release.

“Businesses — small and large — can improve productivity and the affordability of their products and services by building tech intensity,” he said.

Wedbush Securities Inc analyst Dan Ives expects spending on cloud computing by businesses to rocket in the coming decade, adding that Microsoft is well-

positioned to ride the trend.

“With workforces expected to have a heavy remote focus, we believe the cloud shift is just beginning to take its next stage of growth globally,” Ives said in a note to investors.

However, Twitter Inc on Tuesday posted a US$537 million net loss in the quarter after settling a lawsuit alleging investors were misled about slowing user growth.

Despite revenue rising sharply with the help of robust ad sales, Twitter still posted an operating loss of US$743 million, fueled by the more than US$800 million settlement.

Revenue hit US$1.3 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 37 percent from a year earlier.

The company said that advertising revenue reached US$1.14 billion, which is 41 percent above last year’s third-quarter results.