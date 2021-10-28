Chipmaker AMD upbeat as server demand surges

Bloomberg





Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) on Tuesday gave a strong forecast indicating that market share gains, particularly in servers, are helping it make up for a tight supply of chips.

Fourth-quarter revenue would be about US$4.5 billion, plus or minus US$100 million, Santa Clara, California-based AMD said in a statement. That compares with analysts’ average estimate of US$4.25 billion.

The chipmaker is on course to exceed an earlier forecast and post a sales gain of 65 percent for this year, it said.

Under CEO Lisa Su (蘇姿丰), the 52-year-old company is experiencing one of its strongest periods, offering products that are equal or surpass those of larger rival Intel Corp.

Data center sales in the period ended Sept. 25 more than doubled from a year earlier, AMD said in the statement.

“Data center performed very well and we see strong demand,” Su said on a conference call with analysts.

While the company is not giving specific targets, she said she expects the demand environment to be strong next year.

The PC market would be “flattish,” Su said, held back by supply constraints of some components, while demand for video-game console chips would go up.

AMD supplies graphics chips used in Microsoft Corp’s Xbox and Sony Corp’s PlayStation, in addition to competing with Intel in processors for PCs and servers that run the Internet.

AMD’s Radeon chips compete with Nvidia Corp’s GeForce line in the add-in graphics cards prized by PC gamers.

The company reported third-quarter net income of US$923 million, or US$0.75 a share, compared with US$390 million, or US$0.32, in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue increased 54 percent to US$4.31 billion.

In general, buyers of electronic components have become more selective and are no longer rushing to order as much as they can of everything for immediate delivery, Texas Instruments Inc executives said on Tuesday.

Texas Instruments, the largest maker of analog and embedded processing chips, has the broadest reach in the industry and its results are used as a bellwether for electronics demand.

The Dallas, Texas-based chipmaker gave a forecast in line with analysts’ estimates for the current period, disappointing investors who are concerned that a surge in demand for electronic components is beginning to slow.

Sales would be US$4.22 billion to US$4.58 billion in the fourth quarter, Texas Instruments said in a statement. Profit would be US$1.83 to US$2.07 a share.

On average, analysts predicted profit of US$1.94 a share and sales of US$4.48 billion.

“Customers are becoming a little more selective on their expedite requests,” chief financial officer Rafael Lizardi said in an interview. “Ninety days ago they were expediting everything.”

Lizardi said that the company is not trying to predict whether demand has peaked.

Instead, Texas Instruments is prepared to keep running its factories hard, even if there is weaker ordering, to build back inventory levels required for what it sees as a future in which more semiconductors go into vehicles and factory equipment.

In the third quarter, the chipmaker’s net income rose to US$1.95 billion, or US$2.07 per share, from US$1.35 billion, or US$1.45 a share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 22 percent to US$4.64 billion.

Analysts, on average, estimated US$2.04 a share on revenue of US$4.66 billion.