The government’s business climate monitor last month stayed “red” for the eighth consecutive month, as exports remained strong and service-focused sectors increasingly emerged from the pinch of a local COVID-19 outbreak, the National Development Council (NDC) said yesterday.

The gauge slid 1 point to 38 last month, and is likely to stay “red” this month, reflecting a continuing economic boom, NDC Research Director Wu Ming-huei (吳明蕙) said.

Outbound shipments thrived, while wholesale, retail and restaurant revenues picked up after local COVID-19 infections dwindled, she said.

People work at a construction site in Taipei on Tuesday. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

“The landscape looks fair this quarter, as demand for semiconductors and 5G technologies remains solid, while the government-backed stimulus vouchers should stimulate consumer activity,” Wu said.

The council uses a five-color system to portray the nation’s economic state, with “green” indicating steady growth, “red” suggesting a boom and “blue” signaling a recession. Dual colors indicate a transition.

Inflationary pressures are gaining momentum on the back of higher international fuel and raw material prices, but would not pose a threat to Taiwan’s economy, Wu said.

The index of leading indicators, which seeks to predict the economic situation in the next six months, grew 0.29 percent to 102.15, affirming healthy economic fundamentals moving forward, she said.

The sub-indices on industrial output, labor entry rates, imports of semiconductor equipment and export orders all showed positive cyclical movements, the council’s report said.

However, the readings on new construction floor spaces, manufacturing business confidence, cash and cash equivalents, and stock closing prices declined, it said.

The current quarter is the high season for technology products, boding well for local suppliers of electronic components used in smartphones, laptops and peripheral devices.

The index of coincident indicators, which mirrors the current economic scene, softened for the sixth straight month by 0.24 percent to 101.55, weighed by lingering local virus infections and social distancing requirements, the report said.

That explained why the measures on non-farm payroll, electricity usage and manufacturing sales all lost points, it said.

The pace of retreat has slowed as businesses reliant on domestic demand are poised for a comeback amid rising vaccination rates and relaxed social distancing measures, Wu said.