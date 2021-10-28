COVID-19: Consumer confidence slips for third month in a row

UNCERTAINTY: Stock investors turned cautious amid worries about rising interest rates, while consumers are concerned about price hikes, the survey showed

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The consumer confidence index this month declined 0.13 points to 74.26 from last month, weakening for three months in a row, as volatility in the local bourse and inflationary pressure increased, a National Central University survey showed yesterday.

Confidence scores larger than 100 indicate optimism and values lower than the threshold signify pessimism.

The latest figures suggest the negative impact of a local COVID-19 outbreak has waned, but continues to linger, the report said.

Pedestrians are pictured near the Zhongshan MRT Station in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

The sentiment on stock investment shed 1.4 points to 47.4, as investors turned cautious amid expectations that the US Federal Reserve would start to slow its bond purchase program next month and raise interest rates next year, said Dachrahn Wu (吳大任), director of the university’s Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development, which conducted the poll.

The sub-index on consumer price movements came in at 38.8, shrinking 1.2 points to the lowest since June last year, indicating that most people are worried about price hikes going forward, Wu said.

Consequently, people are looking at a mild increase in household income and expect the domestic economy to improve, with their readings inching up 0.1 points and 0.3 points to 87.1 and 88.9 respectively, the report said.

The sub-index on the job market rose 0.75 points to 66.55, while the interest in consumption of durable goods picked up 0.65 points to 116.8, supported by the government-backed stimulus voucher program, it said.

The university polled 2,876 adults by telephone from Monday to Thursday last week.