SHIPPING
DP World expects growth
Dubai ports giant DP World yesterday said that it expected growth in shipping freight container volumes to moderate in the next quarter after volumes handled rose 8.1 percent in the third quarter. Global supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 pandemic-driven lockdowns and an unexpectedly rapid recovery in trade have led to a shortage of shipping containers, congestion in ports and skyrocketing freight rates. “The near-term outlook remains positive, but we do expect growth rates to moderate in the final quarter,” DP World chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said in a statement, citing COVID-19, supply chain constraints and geopolitical uncertainty. The company operates more than 90 terminals across six continents.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Novartis reviewing unit
Novartis AG yesterday said that it is reviewing options for its Sandoz generic-drug unit, including a separation of the business, as the Swiss pharma giant focuses on developing cutting-edge medicines for cancer and other diseases. An update is expected before the end of next year and keeping Sandoz is among the possibilities, the Basel, Switzerland-based company said. The unit has struggled this year as demand lagged. “We would explore all options,” Novartis chief executive officer Vas Narasimhan said, adding that it is the right time to reconsider the unit’s strategic fit. “We are in the very early stages.”
CHINA
Coal limits mulled
Officials said that they are considering setting new limits on movements in coal prices that could help ease the nation’s energy crisis, although the move would threaten to curb profit in the sector. The National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement that it is studying plans for a “price formation mechanism to guide the long-term stability of coal prices in a reasonable range.” The most-active thermal coal contract on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange fell as much as 7.6 percent to 1,207 yuan a tonne, the lowest intraday price in almost a month. Coal was trading 3.4 percent lower as of 12:30pm yesterday.
GERMANY
Growth forecast cut
The government has slashed its economic growth forecast for this year to 2.6 percent, but lifted its estimate for next year to 4.1 percent, two sources told reporters on condition of anonymity on Tuesday. The revised government forecast for GDP growth compares with an April prediction for the economy to grow by 3.5 percent this year and 3.6 percent next year. Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier is to present the updated growth forecasts at a news conference today.
SOUTH KOREA
Economic expansion cools
The nation’s economic expansion cooled last quarter as global supply chain snags dragged down investment and COVID-19 restrictions weighed on household spending. GDP gained 0.3 percent in the July-to-September period, decelerating from 0.8 percent in the second quarter, Bank of Korea data showed yesterday. From a year earlier, the economy expanded 4 percent. The result complicates the central bank’s plans for another interest-rate increase this year, after it began a tightening cycle in August. Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol has said that the bank would consider another hike next month in the event that economic recovery proceeds as expected, having projected a 4 percent expansion for this year.
Production at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp’s (TSMC, 台積電) fabs was not affected by a fire at a construction site for a water recycling facility in the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker said that the construction site is not adjacent to its fabs, which were unaffected. CTCI Corp (中鼎工程) is responsible for the construction of the facility, which it is to operate itself once it is completed, the chipmaker said. The facility caught fire at about 11am, and the blaze was brought under control about 30 minutes after the incident was reported, the Southern Taiwan Science Park Administration
SUBSIDIES NEEDED: Legislation to provide grants and incentives to the semiconductor industry has been stalled by lawmakers, to the frustration of chipmaker Intel Corp’s plans for a multibillion-dollar investment in a new US semiconductor plant hang in part on the US Congress moving on a stalled plan to bolster the domestic chip industry, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said. “The capital plans that we’ve laid out do not presume anything heroic on the part of the government, but we’d like to go bigger and faster as a result of the investments from the US government,” Gelsinger said on Bloomberg Television. Intel’s earnings report on Thursday underscored the costs of returning the world’s largest chipmaker to global industry leadership. A bipartisan push to make the US more
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday denied a report that there has been a delay in its Arizona investment project, saying the plan is on schedule. Construction of a planned 12-inch wafer foundry in Arizona started in June and equipment installation is to start in the second half of next year, TSMC said. In the fab’s initial phase, it is to produce 20,000 wafers a month starting in the first quarter of 2024, the company said. TSMC announced the Arizona project in May last year, saying it would invest US$12 billion to build the fab, which would
GOOGLE’S PHONES: The new devices include the firm’s Titan M2 security chip, tasked with handling jobs such as passcode protection, encryption and transactions Google on Tuesday launched the latest Pixel smartphones, betting on its first custom-designed system processor and a new version of the Android operating system to lure buyers away from Apple Inc’s iPhone. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro differ only slightly in size, memory and camera specs, with both built around Google’s Tensor system-on-chip, a custom semiconductor that took four years of development. Tensor is optimized for Google’s strengths in image processing and artificial intelligence, helping deliver faster and more accurate speech recognition and better battery life. While Google’s Android is the top smartphone operating system globally, the Alphabet Inc unit has a