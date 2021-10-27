World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SHIPPING

DP World expects growth

Dubai ports giant DP World yesterday said that it expected growth in shipping freight container volumes to moderate in the next quarter after volumes handled rose 8.1 percent in the third quarter. Global supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 pandemic-driven lockdowns and an unexpectedly rapid recovery in trade have led to a shortage of shipping containers, congestion in ports and skyrocketing freight rates. “The near-term outlook remains positive, but we do expect growth rates to moderate in the final quarter,” DP World chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said in a statement, citing COVID-19, supply chain constraints and geopolitical uncertainty. The company operates more than 90 terminals across six continents.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Novartis reviewing unit

Novartis AG yesterday said that it is reviewing options for its Sandoz generic-drug unit, including a separation of the business, as the Swiss pharma giant focuses on developing cutting-edge medicines for cancer and other diseases. An update is expected before the end of next year and keeping Sandoz is among the possibilities, the Basel, Switzerland-based company said. The unit has struggled this year as demand lagged. “We would explore all options,” Novartis chief executive officer Vas Narasimhan said, adding that it is the right time to reconsider the unit’s strategic fit. “We are in the very early stages.”

CHINA

Coal limits mulled

Officials said that they are considering setting new limits on movements in coal prices that could help ease the nation’s energy crisis, although the move would threaten to curb profit in the sector. The National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement that it is studying plans for a “price formation mechanism to guide the long-term stability of coal prices in a reasonable range.” The most-active thermal coal contract on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange fell as much as 7.6 percent to 1,207 yuan a tonne, the lowest intraday price in almost a month. Coal was trading 3.4 percent lower as of 12:30pm yesterday.

GERMANY

Growth forecast cut

The government has slashed its economic growth forecast for this year to 2.6 percent, but lifted its estimate for next year to 4.1 percent, two sources told reporters on condition of anonymity on Tuesday. The revised government forecast for GDP growth compares with an April prediction for the economy to grow by 3.5 percent this year and 3.6 percent next year. Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier is to present the updated growth forecasts at a news conference today.

SOUTH KOREA

Economic expansion cools

The nation’s economic expansion cooled last quarter as global supply chain snags dragged down investment and COVID-19 restrictions weighed on household spending. GDP gained 0.3 percent in the July-to-September period, decelerating from 0.8 percent in the second quarter, Bank of Korea data showed yesterday. From a year earlier, the economy expanded 4 percent. The result complicates the central bank’s plans for another interest-rate increase this year, after it began a tightening cycle in August. Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol has said that the bank would consider another hike next month in the event that economic recovery proceeds as expected, having projected a 4 percent expansion for this year.