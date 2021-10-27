Samsung head Jay Y. Lee fined over use of sedative

Bloomberg





A South Korean court fined Samsung Electronics Co vice chairman Jay Y. Lee 70 million won (US$60,000) for illegal substance use, dealing another legal blow to the de facto head of the country’s biggest company.

A Seoul Central District Court spokesman confirmed the fine and 17 million won of additional forfeiture following reports by local media.

During a hearing earlier this month, Lee said that he used propofol 41 times over a five-year span through last year.

Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee arrives at the Seoul Central District Court yesterday. Photo: AFP

Lee’s attorneys have argued that he used the sedative based on doctors’ prescriptions, but acknowledged the prosecutors’ charges.

The Samsung scion was under psychological pressure from the death of his father and several trials where he was battling allegations of financial misconduct, they said.

The 53-year-old Samsung leader has been caught up in legal trouble for years, originating from his succession plans from 2014 when his father, Lee Kun-hee, who was Samsung chairman, had a heart attack.

The younger Lee was convicted of using bribery to win support for his formal succession at the company and sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison, before being released on parole.

He still faces the prospect of returning to prison if he is convicted of other charges.

Allegations of his involvement in financial crimes related to a merger between two Samsung affiliates in 2015 have him attending court hearings every week on Thursday.

Separately, prosecutors are investigating fresh allegations of tax evasion and hiding assets overseas after Yonhap news agency reported about a paper company set up in an offshore tax haven in 2008.

Since he was freed on parole in August, Lee has returned to managing Samsung and leading investment plans, including the 240 trillion won spending plan to boost the semiconductor sector in South Korea.