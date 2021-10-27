Shares of Largan Precision Co (大立光) rose 7.2 percent yesterday, beating the broader market’s 0.83 percent increase, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed, one day after the supplier of smartphone camera lenses announced that it was to implement its first-ever buyback program for two months from yesterday.
About 2.46 million Largan shares changed hands yesterday, the most since Jan. 6, stock exchange data showed.
Largan’s board of directors on Monday approved the buyback program in a bid to support its share prices and safeguard the interests of shareholders, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Photo: Chen Mei-ying, Taipei Times
Its shares closed at NT$2,160 yesterday in Taipei trading, having dropped 36.93 percent since the beginning of this year due to weak revenue performance.
Largan aims to buy back up to 1.342 million — or 1 percent of its outstanding shares — on the open market from yesterday to Dec. 24 at NT$2,025 to NT$3,300 per share, the filing said.
The program is expected to cost Largan NT$2.72 billion to NT$4.43 billion (US$97.69 million to US$159.11 million).
Yesterday, the first day of the buyback, was the first time that a listed company had repurchased its own shares for more than NT$2,000 per share.
It bought 200,000 shares, or 0.15 percent of its outstanding shares, for NT$432 million, or NT$2,161.33 per share on average, Largan said yesterday.
Capital Investment Management Corp (群益投顧) analyst Liu Yi-ho (劉宜和) said that the buyback program would help the stock to stop falling.
“However, the number of shares it aims to buy only accounts for 1 percent of its stake,” Liu said in a note. “To see the share price move up, the firm must rely on revenue and profit increases to boost investor confidence.”
Largan provides lenses for Apple Inc’s iPhone as well as Android phone vendors such as Samsung Electronics Co.
Capital forecast that Largan’s revenue for this quarter would drop 1.9 percent from last quarter to NT$11.75 billion and net profit would decrease 10.74 percent to NT$4.695 billion.
Earnings per share would reach NT$35.01, it said.
“As Largan’s revenue is mainly contributed by iPhone lenses, the decline in lens shipments will reduce the scale of revenue, which will also depress gross margin performance,” Liu said.
Sliding gross margin also reflects more customers using mid-specification lenses instead of the company’s high-end products, Liu said.
Largan posted gross margin of 59.33 percent for last quarter, the lowest since 2015, due to an unfavorable product mix and rising competition from peers, the company said on Oct. 7.
At Monday’s meeting, the board also decided to distribute a cash dividend of NT$31 per share for the first half of the year — or 50.25 percent of its earnings per share, which were NT$61.69.
