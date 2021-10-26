Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government is set to ask the EU for more time to find a buyer for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, after efforts to sell the troubled Tuscan lender to UniCredit SpA fell apart over the weekend.
The Italian government and Milan-based UniCredit under chief executive officer Andrea Orcel said in a statement on Sunday that they were no longer pursuing talks.
The two sides were unable to agree on how much new capital Monte Paschi needed before the sale and the assets to be transferred, people familiar with the matter said.
Italy is to seek an extension to the year-end deadline for divesting the lender, which was nationalized in 2017, some of the people said.
The time limit was a condition for the EU’s blessing of the previous bailout.
The collapse of negotiations is a blow for Draghi’s government and Orcel, who spent months in politicized wrangling over the future of the 500-year-old nationalized bank.
While Draghi might yet have other options, UniCredit had remained the favored solution.
The end of talks also raises questions about the long-awaited consolidation of the Italian banking sector. Banco BPM SpA, Italy’s third-largest bank, has been the subject of speculation regarding it being a potential buyer of Monte Paschi, although people familiar with the matter said yesterday that there was no interest from that side.
It “remains to be seen whether either side could yet have a change of heart, but the news is likely to bring attention on potential alternative M&A [merger and acquisition] partners,” Jefferies analysts Benjie Creelan-Sandford and Marco Nicolai wrote in a note.
The government might still seek to revive talks with UniCredit, people familiar with the matter said.
The Italian Department of the Treasury might go ahead with some of the measures envisaged in the talks with UniCredit to make the deal compelling for new investors, including a capital injection, the sale of bad loans, a voluntary-based job exit plan, with the state taking on Monte Paschi’s legal risks, they said.
Italy is also set to extend a deadline to benefit from tax relief from the end of the year to June next year, to get extra time to negotiate a new sale, the people said.
A sale had been seen as the only viable option to deal with the lender, which faced weak profitability and a legacy of billions of euros in non-performing loans.
A day after UniCredit announced talks to buy it, Monte Paschi emerged as the worst performer in European stress tests, and the only one to have a key measure of capital wiped out.
