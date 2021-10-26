Central bank reports that liquidity remains healthy

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Taiwan’s money supply, measured by M1B and M2 movements, logged annual gains of 14.96 percent and 8.69 percent respectively last month, suggesting ample liquidity, the central bank said yesterday.

The increase in M1B, which measures cash and cash equivalents, slowed for a second consecutive month, as gains lost momentum in demand deposits, the monetary policymaker said.

The narrow M1B money supply gauge is widely used to estimate liquidity available for stock investment, but the central bank said that local retail investors have remained eager to invest on the local bourse, as shown by a record balance of NT$3.16 trillion (US$113.36 billion) in securities accounts, up NT$39.5 billion from August.

New Taiwan dollar and US dollar bills are pictured in Taipei on May 10. Photo: CNA

The balance reached a record even though margin lending shed NT$2 billion to total NT$334.2 billion and the percentage of retail investors fell from 68.2 percent to 64.3 percent, the central bank said.

“The movements probably indicate that retail investors are staying on the sidelines due to market volatility,” it added.

The broader M2 gauge, which includes M1B, time deposits, time savings deposits, foreign currency deposits and mutual funds, rose higher on the back of foreign fund inflows, the bank said.

Foreign portfolio managers last month increased holdings in local shares by NT$5.7 billion, but left the region after bankruptcy risks plaguing property developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) heightened, it said, adding that movements in foreign capital this month could shed more light on the intention of institutional investors.