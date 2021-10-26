Taiwan’s money supply, measured by M1B and M2 movements, logged annual gains of 14.96 percent and 8.69 percent respectively last month, suggesting ample liquidity, the central bank said yesterday.
The increase in M1B, which measures cash and cash equivalents, slowed for a second consecutive month, as gains lost momentum in demand deposits, the monetary policymaker said.
The narrow M1B money supply gauge is widely used to estimate liquidity available for stock investment, but the central bank said that local retail investors have remained eager to invest on the local bourse, as shown by a record balance of NT$3.16 trillion (US$113.36 billion) in securities accounts, up NT$39.5 billion from August.
Photo: CNA
The balance reached a record even though margin lending shed NT$2 billion to total NT$334.2 billion and the percentage of retail investors fell from 68.2 percent to 64.3 percent, the central bank said.
“The movements probably indicate that retail investors are staying on the sidelines due to market volatility,” it added.
The broader M2 gauge, which includes M1B, time deposits, time savings deposits, foreign currency deposits and mutual funds, rose higher on the back of foreign fund inflows, the bank said.
Foreign portfolio managers last month increased holdings in local shares by NT$5.7 billion, but left the region after bankruptcy risks plaguing property developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) heightened, it said, adding that movements in foreign capital this month could shed more light on the intention of institutional investors.
SELF-SUFFICIENCY: Alibaba is one of a number of Chinese firms that has answered Beijing’s call to invest in the development of cutting-edge technologies Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) yesterday unveiled a new server chip that is based on advanced 5-nanometer technology, marking a milestone in China’s pursuit of semiconductor self-sufficiency. The Chinese tech giant’s newest chip is based on micro-architecture provided by the SoftBank Group Corp-owned Arm Ltd, it said. Alibaba, which is holding its annual cloud summit in Hangzhou, China, said that the chip is to be used in its own data centers in the “near future” and would not, for the time being, be sold commercially. “Customizing our own server chips is consistent with our ongoing efforts toward boosting our computing capabilities with better
Production at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp’s (TSMC, 台積電) fabs was not affected by a fire at a construction site for a water recycling facility in the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker said that the construction site is not adjacent to its fabs, which were unaffected. CTCI Corp (中鼎工程) is responsible for the construction of the facility, which it is to operate itself once it is completed, the chipmaker said. The facility caught fire at about 11am, and the blaze was brought under control about 30 minutes after the incident was reported, the Southern Taiwan Science Park Administration
AGGRESSIVE STEP: With the new processors, Apple is aiming at the high-end chips Intel has provided for the MacBook Pro and other top-end Macs for about 15 years Apple Inc on Monday took the most aggressive step yet to strip Intel Corp chips from its computers, announcing more powerful homegrown Mac processors alongside a total revamp of its MacBook Pro laptop computers. The company showcased the chips at an event called “Unleashed,” which also included its latest audio products. The new components, called the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, are 70 percent faster than its M1 predecessors, Apple said. It also unveiled a redesigned MacBook Pro, adding larger screens, MagSafe charging and better resolution. With the new processors and devices, Apple is aiming squarely at the high-end chips that Intel has
SUBSIDIES NEEDED: Legislation to provide grants and incentives to the semiconductor industry has been stalled by lawmakers, to the frustration of chipmaker Intel Corp’s plans for a multibillion-dollar investment in a new US semiconductor plant hang in part on the US Congress moving on a stalled plan to bolster the domestic chip industry, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said. “The capital plans that we’ve laid out do not presume anything heroic on the part of the government, but we’d like to go bigger and faster as a result of the investments from the US government,” Gelsinger said on Bloomberg Television. Intel’s earnings report on Thursday underscored the costs of returning the world’s largest chipmaker to global industry leadership. A bipartisan push to make the US more