Industrial production in Taiwan last month increased 12.24 percent year-on-year for a 20th consecutive month of annual growth, while industrial production for the third quarter increased 13.33 percent year-on-year for a ninth consecutive quarter, the Ministry of Economic Affairs reported yesterday.

The ministry uses industrial production to gauge output in the nation’s five main industries: manufacturing, mining and quarrying, electricity and gas supply, water supply, and architectural engineering.

Manufacturing, which contributes 90 percent of the nation’s total industrial production, increased 12.78 percent year-on-year last month and rose 14.17 percent last quarter from the third quarter of last year, the ministry said.

Among local manufacturing sectors, the output of electronic components reached a high last month, rising 19.41 percent year-on-year to post a 22nd consecutive month of double-digit percentage annual growth, the ministry said.

“Thanks to the release of popular electronic products, coupled with strong demand for 5G, high-performance computing, Internet of Things and other novel applications, the foundry business and IC testing businesses are operating at capacity,” Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Huang Wei-jie (黃偉傑) said.

“Demand for large flat-panel displays for televisions and monitors has continued,” Huang added.

In the first nine months, output of the electronic components sector rose by 18.7 percent from a year earlier, the ministry said.

The output of computers, electronics and optical products rose 2.04 percent year-on-year last month and increased 8.27 percent in the first nine months, it said.

The non-tech sector has not diminished, it said, adding that the output of chemical material makers last month rose 9.99 percent year-on-year on increased demand for petrochemical supplies, while base metal makers saw output rise 8.9 percent and machinery equipment makers 24.55 percent, due to the strong global economic rebound.

The output of automakers and auto parts makers increased 12.38 percent year-on-year due to a “bounceback effect” from the suppression of sales during a local COVID-19 outbreak that began in May, it said.

“The latest data show that demand has been especially robust for semiconductors, 5G-linked industries and automation-related manufacturing,” Huang said.

For the first nine months, industrial production rose 14.12 percent year-on-year, while manufacturing output increased 15.08 percent, ministry data showed.

“Despite the possible emergence of new COVID-19 variants and the supply chain disruptions caused by China’s energy restriction measures, we expect steady growth in global trade,” Huang said.

“With the introduction of popular consumer electronics and a robust demand for consumer goods during the peak sales season in the US and Europe, we can expect continued vitality in our industrial output,” he said.

The agency predicts that output this month would grow between 15.6 percent and 17.4 percent year-on-year, meaning that production could hit another record.