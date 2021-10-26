Business confidence last month weakened slightly among Taiwan’s manufacturers as demand diminished for devices used in distance learning and remote working, a survey released yesterday by the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) found.
The business sentiment gauge for the manufacturing sector fell 1.99 points to 101.64 — a fifth consecutive month of decline as the stay-at-home economy loses momentum — ushering in an inventory correction cycle for some local electronics suppliers, the Taipei-based think tank said.
That accounted for why many firms said they were neutral or had turned cautious regarding their business prospects over the next six months, the monthly report said.
The number of companies with a rosy outlook shed 3.5 percentage points to 31.3 percent, while the number of those with negative views gained 4 percentage points to 14.9 percent, the report said.
Firms selling DRAM chips, smartphone cameras and LCD panels reported inventory adjustments, TIER said, adding that the adjustments were necessary even though sales prices for semiconductors climbed higher due to lingering supply tightness.
Firms making chemical and plastic products were also looking at a business slowdown, it said.
By contrast, the business confidence reading for service providers increased 2.11 points from a month earlier to 95.38 — a second consecutive month of growth, it said.
Most restaurants and retailers saw an improvement in business after health authorities eased capacity restrictions and social distancing, it said, adding that most securities firms reported a downturn in business due to volatility on the TAIEX.
Department stores, hospitality providers, banks and insurance firms share a positive outlook, expecting revenue to rise this quarter ahead of the peak season, it said.
Revenue would also receive support from anniversary sales and the government’s Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers program, in which each voucher packet is valued at NT$5,000, it added.
Firms in other sectors are looking at flat sales, it said.
The business confidence of construction firms and real-estate brokerages rose to 110.82, up 3.78 points from August, encouraged by a recovery in the price of concrete due to housing sales, it said.
Developers showed their confidence by increasing the number of new projects for the fall sales season, the institute said.
Buyer interest also picked up after the local COVID-19 situation eased, it said.
Excessive liquidity and ultra-low interest rates have lent support to the property market, despite unfavorable government measures meant to rein in property price hikes and loose lending, it said.
Most developers and property brokers are confident that the market would continue to see a recovery, with only a slight chance of price corrections, it said.
SELF-SUFFICIENCY: Alibaba is one of a number of Chinese firms that has answered Beijing’s call to invest in the development of cutting-edge technologies Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) yesterday unveiled a new server chip that is based on advanced 5-nanometer technology, marking a milestone in China’s pursuit of semiconductor self-sufficiency. The Chinese tech giant’s newest chip is based on micro-architecture provided by the SoftBank Group Corp-owned Arm Ltd, it said. Alibaba, which is holding its annual cloud summit in Hangzhou, China, said that the chip is to be used in its own data centers in the “near future” and would not, for the time being, be sold commercially. “Customizing our own server chips is consistent with our ongoing efforts toward boosting our computing capabilities with better
Production at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp’s (TSMC, 台積電) fabs was not affected by a fire at a construction site for a water recycling facility in the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker said that the construction site is not adjacent to its fabs, which were unaffected. CTCI Corp (中鼎工程) is responsible for the construction of the facility, which it is to operate itself once it is completed, the chipmaker said. The facility caught fire at about 11am, and the blaze was brought under control about 30 minutes after the incident was reported, the Southern Taiwan Science Park Administration
AGGRESSIVE STEP: With the new processors, Apple is aiming at the high-end chips Intel has provided for the MacBook Pro and other top-end Macs for about 15 years Apple Inc on Monday took the most aggressive step yet to strip Intel Corp chips from its computers, announcing more powerful homegrown Mac processors alongside a total revamp of its MacBook Pro laptop computers. The company showcased the chips at an event called “Unleashed,” which also included its latest audio products. The new components, called the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, are 70 percent faster than its M1 predecessors, Apple said. It also unveiled a redesigned MacBook Pro, adding larger screens, MagSafe charging and better resolution. With the new processors and devices, Apple is aiming squarely at the high-end chips that Intel has
SUBSIDIES NEEDED: Legislation to provide grants and incentives to the semiconductor industry has been stalled by lawmakers, to the frustration of chipmaker Intel Corp’s plans for a multibillion-dollar investment in a new US semiconductor plant hang in part on the US Congress moving on a stalled plan to bolster the domestic chip industry, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said. “The capital plans that we’ve laid out do not presume anything heroic on the part of the government, but we’d like to go bigger and faster as a result of the investments from the US government,” Gelsinger said on Bloomberg Television. Intel’s earnings report on Thursday underscored the costs of returning the world’s largest chipmaker to global industry leadership. A bipartisan push to make the US more