CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday said that gasoline prices this week would rise by NT$0.6 per liter and diesel prices by NT$0.7.
It is the fourth consecutive week that the companies are raising their fuel prices to reflect rising international crude oil prices.
Effective today, prices at CPC stations rise to NT$30.1, NT$31.6 and NT$33.6 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel rises to NT$27.3 per liter.
Prices at Formosa stations are to rise to NT$30.1, NT$31.5 and NT$33.6 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel is to rise to NT$27.1 per liter.
State-run CPC said that the cost of crude oil last week increased 0.31 percent from a week earlier amid a continued surge in energy demand.
“International energy prices continue to rise, mainly because the global demand for coal and natural gas is still strong, and purchases from major countries have driven up market prices,” CPC said in a statement.
“Oil prices also continued to rise after the US announced that it would loosen travel restrictions starting in November, among other factors.”
Based on the formula, gasoline and diesel prices should rise by NT$1.3 and NT$2.4 per liter respectively, but CPC said it would absorb the cost of the increase in compliance with government policy.
Separately, Formosa said that crude oil prices fluctuated within a narrow range last week, as the market dealt with low production in major oil-producing countries in West Africa, an unexpected decline in US crude oil inventories and potentially higher than average winter temperatures in most of the US.
Overall, prices last week were slightly higher than the previous week, it said.
