Oil records longest run of weekly gains since 2015

Bloomberg





Oil posted the longest stretch of weekly advances since 2015 as OPEC+ producers only modestly supply the market and as US crude supplies shrink.

Crude futures rose 1.5 percent on Friday in New York, up for a ninth straight week.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday night that Americans should expect high gasoline prices to continue into next year because of supply being withheld by OPEC and other foreign oil producers.

Pumpjacks operate in a field near Lovington, New Mexico, on April 24, 2015. Photo: AP

Stockpiles at the biggest US storage hub are draining to levels last seen when crude prices were at US$100.

West Texas Intermediate for December delivery rose US$1.26 to US$83.76 a barrel on Friday, up 1.8 percent for the week.

Brent crude oil for December delivery on Friday rose US$0.92 to US$85.53 a barrel, gaining 0.8 percent weekly.

While headline prices have been volatile over the past two sessions, the structural tightness in supply has been the biggest driver in the markets, Again Capital LLC partner John Kilduff said. “There’s no real sense in the market that OPEC+ is going to be coming forward with any meaningful amount of additional crude oil in the near future.”

Oil soared to the highest since 2014 this week on concerns that rising consumption is racing ahead of supply. The shortage of natural gas and coal is triggering extra demand for oil products.

Meanwhile, OPEC and its allies once again failed to pump enough oil to meet their output targets, exacerbating the supply deficit as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What I see is a market correctly pricing very tight conditions, and conditions that will get tighter,” BNP Paribas head of commodity desk strategy David Martin said. “We’re going to draw stocks this quarter and next.”

One key physical market gauge, the so-called cash roll, has climbed to its strongest level since 2018 — one of a number of signs this week that traders are pricing in increasingly tight supplies at the vital US hub.

Biden’s prediction on prices remaining high echoed the opinions of analysts, who point out that demand by drivers returning to roads has soared.

A key indicator of US gasoline demand rose to the highest level for this time of year since 2007 this week.

Yet, Saudi Arabia said earlier this week that any extra oil from OPEC+ would do little to tame the surging cost of gas.

OPEC+ member Azerbaijan said the cartel’s policy of raising daily crude production by 400,000 each month was cautious and still appropriate given the global economy’s slow recovery from the pandemic.

“It’s good for the time being,” Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said in an interview in Riyadh. “We have agreed on a very wise and smart program for the months to come. The OPEC+ agreement brings additional stability to the global-production balance.”

OPEC and partners, such as Russia and Azerbaijan, have been under pressure from major oil consumers — including the US, Japan and India — to raise output faster following their deep cuts last year as the pandemic spread.

Iraq, one of OPEC’s biggest producers, on Wednesday said prices could hit US$100 a barrel next year.

“In the future, if the world needs more oil, it will be thoroughly considered inside OPEC+,” Shahbazov said.

Azerbaijan, which pumps about 700,000 barrels of oil a day, is trying to send more natural gas to Europe to ease prices there, he said.

He said part of the reason gas prices have surged to record levels is a lack of investment in fossil fuels.

“The plan is to increase exports,” he said. “If we underinvest in gas, consumers will use coal and fossil fuels and we pollute the environment even more.”

Additional reporting by AP