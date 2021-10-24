Oil posted the longest stretch of weekly advances since 2015 as OPEC+ producers only modestly supply the market and as US crude supplies shrink.
Crude futures rose 1.5 percent on Friday in New York, up for a ninth straight week.
US President Joe Biden said on Thursday night that Americans should expect high gasoline prices to continue into next year because of supply being withheld by OPEC and other foreign oil producers.
Photo: AP
Stockpiles at the biggest US storage hub are draining to levels last seen when crude prices were at US$100.
West Texas Intermediate for December delivery rose US$1.26 to US$83.76 a barrel on Friday, up 1.8 percent for the week.
Brent crude oil for December delivery on Friday rose US$0.92 to US$85.53 a barrel, gaining 0.8 percent weekly.
While headline prices have been volatile over the past two sessions, the structural tightness in supply has been the biggest driver in the markets, Again Capital LLC partner John Kilduff said. “There’s no real sense in the market that OPEC+ is going to be coming forward with any meaningful amount of additional crude oil in the near future.”
Oil soared to the highest since 2014 this week on concerns that rising consumption is racing ahead of supply. The shortage of natural gas and coal is triggering extra demand for oil products.
Meanwhile, OPEC and its allies once again failed to pump enough oil to meet their output targets, exacerbating the supply deficit as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What I see is a market correctly pricing very tight conditions, and conditions that will get tighter,” BNP Paribas head of commodity desk strategy David Martin said. “We’re going to draw stocks this quarter and next.”
One key physical market gauge, the so-called cash roll, has climbed to its strongest level since 2018 — one of a number of signs this week that traders are pricing in increasingly tight supplies at the vital US hub.
Biden’s prediction on prices remaining high echoed the opinions of analysts, who point out that demand by drivers returning to roads has soared.
A key indicator of US gasoline demand rose to the highest level for this time of year since 2007 this week.
Yet, Saudi Arabia said earlier this week that any extra oil from OPEC+ would do little to tame the surging cost of gas.
OPEC+ member Azerbaijan said the cartel’s policy of raising daily crude production by 400,000 each month was cautious and still appropriate given the global economy’s slow recovery from the pandemic.
“It’s good for the time being,” Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said in an interview in Riyadh. “We have agreed on a very wise and smart program for the months to come. The OPEC+ agreement brings additional stability to the global-production balance.”
OPEC and partners, such as Russia and Azerbaijan, have been under pressure from major oil consumers — including the US, Japan and India — to raise output faster following their deep cuts last year as the pandemic spread.
Iraq, one of OPEC’s biggest producers, on Wednesday said prices could hit US$100 a barrel next year.
“In the future, if the world needs more oil, it will be thoroughly considered inside OPEC+,” Shahbazov said.
Azerbaijan, which pumps about 700,000 barrels of oil a day, is trying to send more natural gas to Europe to ease prices there, he said.
He said part of the reason gas prices have surged to record levels is a lack of investment in fossil fuels.
“The plan is to increase exports,” he said. “If we underinvest in gas, consumers will use coal and fossil fuels and we pollute the environment even more.”
Additional reporting by AP
SELF-SUFFICIENCY: Alibaba is one of a number of Chinese firms that has answered Beijing’s call to invest in the development of cutting-edge technologies Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) yesterday unveiled a new server chip that is based on advanced 5-nanometer technology, marking a milestone in China’s pursuit of semiconductor self-sufficiency. The Chinese tech giant’s newest chip is based on micro-architecture provided by the SoftBank Group Corp-owned Arm Ltd, it said. Alibaba, which is holding its annual cloud summit in Hangzhou, China, said that the chip is to be used in its own data centers in the “near future” and would not, for the time being, be sold commercially. “Customizing our own server chips is consistent with our ongoing efforts toward boosting our computing capabilities with better
Production at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp’s (TSMC, 台積電) fabs was not affected by a fire at a construction site for a water recycling facility in the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker said that the construction site is not adjacent to its fabs, which were unaffected. CTCI Corp (中鼎工程) is responsible for the construction of the facility, which it is to operate itself once it is completed, the chipmaker said. The facility caught fire at about 11am, and the blaze was brought under control about 30 minutes after the incident was reported, the Southern Taiwan Science Park Administration
‘SHORT-TERM ECONOMIC PAIN’: A military takeover would only temporarily weigh on wafer production on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, IC Insights said Taiwan has more chip manufacturing capacity than any other economy in the world, US-based market information advisory firm IC Insights said in a research paper last week, cautioning that the nation’s strength could prompt China to attempt to take over Taiwan. Taiwan commanded 21.4 percent of global installed IC capacity, ahead of South Korea’s 20.4 percent, Japan’s 15.8 percent and China’s 15.3 percent, North America’s 12.6 percent and Europe’s 5.7 percent, IC Insights said. Taiwan is one of two countries that uses 10-nanometer technology or better to produce wafers, holding 62.8 percent of global capacity, with South Korea holding the remaining 37.2
AGGRESSIVE STEP: With the new processors, Apple is aiming at the high-end chips Intel has provided for the MacBook Pro and other top-end Macs for about 15 years Apple Inc on Monday took the most aggressive step yet to strip Intel Corp chips from its computers, announcing more powerful homegrown Mac processors alongside a total revamp of its MacBook Pro laptop computers. The company showcased the chips at an event called “Unleashed,” which also included its latest audio products. The new components, called the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, are 70 percent faster than its M1 predecessors, Apple said. It also unveiled a redesigned MacBook Pro, adding larger screens, MagSafe charging and better resolution. With the new processors and devices, Apple is aiming squarely at the high-end chips that Intel has