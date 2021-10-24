Wall St dragged by communications

‘REALLY ANXIOUS’: Snap Inc blamed its weak earnings on lower advertisement revenue, which caused investors to exit other advertisement-dependent stocks

The S&P 500 and NASDAQ closed lower on Friday as disappointing quarterly reports from Snap Inc and Intel Corp put pressure on the communications and technology sectors, and investors turned skittish as US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell discussed stimulus tapering.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to end the day with a record closing high for the first time since Aug. 16, but all three indices had lost ground in morning trading while Powell was speaking, but went on to pare losses in a choppy session.

Powell said the US central bank was “on track” to begin reducing its purchases of assets.

Sean Sun, portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management in Santa Fe, New Mexico, said Powell “didn’t appear incrementally more hawkish.”

However, Sun said investors were “really anxious” about weaker-than-expected earnings at Snap, which attributed some weakness in its advertising business to global supply chain disruptions and labor shortages that caused brands to pull back on their advertising spending.

Snap shares fell more than 25 percent and its report caused shareholders to exit bigger advertising-dependent communications companies, such as Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, which both closed down about 5 percent.

As a result, the S&P’s communications services index was the biggest drag on the benchmark index.

“Consumers want to open their wallets and buy things, but they can’t if goods are stuck on container ships. And advertisers aren’t going to advertise things they can’t sell,” Sun said, adding that growth stocks were down in sympathy. “Investors are now thinking about risk reward and valuations in growth stocks leave less room for disappointment.”

Intel Corp shares tumbled almost 12 percent after the computer chip maker missed third-quarter sales expectations, while its chief executive officer pointed to shortages of chips holding back sales of its flagship processors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73.94 points, or 0.21 percent, to 35,677.02, the S&P 500 lost 4.88 points, or 0.11 percent, to 4,544.9 and the NASDAQ Composite dropped 125.50 points, or 0.82 percent, to 15,090.20.

Still, all three indices notched a third straight week of gains for the first time since early July, with the S&P adding 1.6 percent for the week, while the Dow climbed 1.1 percent and the NASDAQ advanced by 1.3 percent.

Among the S&P’s major sectors on Friday, consumer discretionary was a drag as Amazon.com Inc fell and Intel helped push down the high-profile technology index.

However, the financial sector was helped by strong gains in American Express Co, which rose 5.4 percent after it beat profit estimates for the fourth straight quarter.

Analysts increased their expectations for S&P 500 earnings growth for the third quarter, forecasting an increase of 34.8 percent year-on-year, up from an expected 31.9 percent rise at the beginning of the week, according to data from Refinitiv.

However, some investors were already looking beyond the impressive earnings numbers, according to Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network, an independent broker-dealer in Waltham, Massachusetts.

“The real question around whether we can push higher is going to be whether economy is going to get better, because the earnings are backwards-looking,” McMillan said.

Data showed that US business activity accelerated this month, as COVID-19 infections subsided, although labor and raw material shortages held back manufacturing.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 1.08-to-1 ratio; on NASDAQ, a 1.30-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 88 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 142 new highs and 137 new lows.

On US exchanges 11.03 billion shares changed hands, compared with the 10.38 billion moving average for the past 20 seconds.