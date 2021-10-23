AUTOMAKERS
Stellantis, Samsung team up
Stellantis NV and battery maker Samsung SDI Co plan to build a factory in the US as the automaker pushes further into electric vehicles (EV). The two signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a joint venture to construct the new plant, Samsung SDI said in a statement yesterday. The facility should have an annual output of about 23 gigawatt-hours by the first half of 2025, eventually increasing to about 40GWh. Batteries made by the new facility would be installed in various next-generation cars of Stellantis, ranging from pure EVs to plug-in electric hybrids, Samsung said. Stellantis, which owns brands like Jeep, Peugeot and Ram, aims to raise US sales of EV to 40 percent of deliveries by the end of 2030. The plant would be Samsung SDI’s first in the US, adding to ones in South Korea, China and Hungary.
FRANCE
‘Inflation payout’ to be given
Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday announced that lower-income households would receive 100 euros (US$116) from the government to help mitigate the impact of rising energy prices. Castex called the payment an “inflation payout” that would be made to citizens earning less than 2,000 euros net per month. It would cost the treasury 3.8 billion euros. President Emmanuel Macron, six months from a presidential election, is seeking to limit damage to his economic record from spiraling energy prices. “We believe that this increase in prices is temporary, but we cannot let it hobble the recovery,” Castex said in an interview on TF1 television. The government had already scrambled in the past few weeks to cap gas and electricity prices, and to help the poor pay winter heating bills as energy prices jumped worldwide on the post-COVID-19 pandemic economic recovery.
JAPAN
Prices rise after 18 months
Japan finally has an inflation pulse and the gains are much stronger than they first appear, a factor that could start to influence speculation over the Bank of Japan’s policy path. While the first rise in key consumer prices in 18 months was just 0.1 percent last month, once the impact of slashed mobile phone fees is removed, core inflation is closer to 1.4 percent, according to a Bloomberg calculation. The sharp reductions in cellphone charges stem from a campaign by former prime minister Yoshihide Suga f public pressure on mobile carriers to reduce fees by former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Price growth at 1.4 percent would be the strongest in six-and-a-half years. While sharply higher commodity costs are the main driver of the uptick, there is anecdotal evidence that some businesses are carefully asking households to embrace higher price tags.
AUTOMAKERS
Renault further cuts output
Renault SA yesterday said it would make about 500,000 fewer vehicles this year — that is equivalent to nearly one-fifth of its output last year — due to a lack of components. The French automaker previously predicted a gap of just 200,000 cars. Despite the disruptions, the company stuck to its full-year margin target and sees positive automotive operational free cash flow as it focuses on making its most profitable models. Renault lost output of about 170,000 vehicles in the third quarter and revenue slumped 13 percent to 9 billion euros. It warned of “reduced visibility” for the remainder of the year. The availability of semiconductors “has been worse than anticipated,” deputy CEO Clotilde Delbos said during an analysts’ call.
SELF-SUFFICIENCY: Alibaba is one of a number of Chinese firms that has answered Beijing’s call to invest in the development of cutting-edge technologies Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) yesterday unveiled a new server chip that is based on advanced 5-nanometer technology, marking a milestone in China’s pursuit of semiconductor self-sufficiency. The Chinese tech giant’s newest chip is based on micro-architecture provided by the SoftBank Group Corp-owned Arm Ltd, it said. Alibaba, which is holding its annual cloud summit in Hangzhou, China, said that the chip is to be used in its own data centers in the “near future” and would not, for the time being, be sold commercially. “Customizing our own server chips is consistent with our ongoing efforts toward boosting our computing capabilities with better
Production at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp’s (TSMC, 台積電) fabs was not affected by a fire at a construction site for a water recycling facility in the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker said that the construction site is not adjacent to its fabs, which were unaffected. CTCI Corp (中鼎工程) is responsible for the construction of the facility, which it is to operate itself once it is completed, the chipmaker said. The facility caught fire at about 11am, and the blaze was brought under control about 30 minutes after the incident was reported, the Southern Taiwan Science Park Administration
‘SHORT-TERM ECONOMIC PAIN’: A military takeover would only temporarily weigh on wafer production on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, IC Insights said Taiwan has more chip manufacturing capacity than any other economy in the world, US-based market information advisory firm IC Insights said in a research paper last week, cautioning that the nation’s strength could prompt China to attempt to take over Taiwan. Taiwan commanded 21.4 percent of global installed IC capacity, ahead of South Korea’s 20.4 percent, Japan’s 15.8 percent and China’s 15.3 percent, North America’s 12.6 percent and Europe’s 5.7 percent, IC Insights said. Taiwan is one of two countries that uses 10-nanometer technology or better to produce wafers, holding 62.8 percent of global capacity, with South Korea holding the remaining 37.2
AGGRESSIVE STEP: With the new processors, Apple is aiming at the high-end chips Intel has provided for the MacBook Pro and other top-end Macs for about 15 years Apple Inc on Monday took the most aggressive step yet to strip Intel Corp chips from its computers, announcing more powerful homegrown Mac processors alongside a total revamp of its MacBook Pro laptop computers. The company showcased the chips at an event called “Unleashed,” which also included its latest audio products. The new components, called the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, are 70 percent faster than its M1 predecessors, Apple said. It also unveiled a redesigned MacBook Pro, adding larger screens, MagSafe charging and better resolution. With the new processors and devices, Apple is aiming squarely at the high-end chips that Intel has