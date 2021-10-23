World Business Quick Take

Agencies





AUTOMAKERS

Stellantis, Samsung team up

Stellantis NV and battery maker Samsung SDI Co plan to build a factory in the US as the automaker pushes further into electric vehicles (EV). The two signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a joint venture to construct the new plant, Samsung SDI said in a statement yesterday. The facility should have an annual output of about 23 gigawatt-hours by the first half of 2025, eventually increasing to about 40GWh. Batteries made by the new facility would be installed in various next-generation cars of Stellantis, ranging from pure EVs to plug-in electric hybrids, Samsung said. Stellantis, which owns brands like Jeep, Peugeot and Ram, aims to raise US sales of EV to 40 percent of deliveries by the end of 2030. The plant would be Samsung SDI’s first in the US, adding to ones in South Korea, China and Hungary.

FRANCE

‘Inflation payout’ to be given

Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday announced that lower-income households would receive 100 euros (US$116) from the government to help mitigate the impact of rising energy prices. Castex called the payment an “inflation payout” that would be made to citizens earning less than 2,000 euros net per month. It would cost the treasury 3.8 billion euros. President Emmanuel Macron, six months from a presidential election, is seeking to limit damage to his economic record from spiraling energy prices. “We believe that this increase in prices is temporary, but we cannot let it hobble the recovery,” Castex said in an interview on TF1 television. The government had already scrambled in the past few weeks to cap gas and electricity prices, and to help the poor pay winter heating bills as energy prices jumped worldwide on the post-COVID-19 pandemic economic recovery.

JAPAN

Prices rise after 18 months

Japan finally has an inflation pulse and the gains are much stronger than they first appear, a factor that could start to influence speculation over the Bank of Japan’s policy path. While the first rise in key consumer prices in 18 months was just 0.1 percent last month, once the impact of slashed mobile phone fees is removed, core inflation is closer to 1.4 percent, according to a Bloomberg calculation. The sharp reductions in cellphone charges stem from a campaign by former prime minister Yoshihide Suga f public pressure on mobile carriers to reduce fees by former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Price growth at 1.4 percent would be the strongest in six-and-a-half years. While sharply higher commodity costs are the main driver of the uptick, there is anecdotal evidence that some businesses are carefully asking households to embrace higher price tags.

AUTOMAKERS

Renault further cuts output

Renault SA yesterday said it would make about 500,000 fewer vehicles this year — that is equivalent to nearly one-fifth of its output last year — due to a lack of components. The French automaker previously predicted a gap of just 200,000 cars. Despite the disruptions, the company stuck to its full-year margin target and sees positive automotive operational free cash flow as it focuses on making its most profitable models. Renault lost output of about 170,000 vehicles in the third quarter and revenue slumped 13 percent to 9 billion euros. It warned of “reduced visibility” for the remainder of the year. The availability of semiconductors “has been worse than anticipated,” deputy CEO Clotilde Delbos said during an analysts’ call.