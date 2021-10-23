UK retail sales for last month fell unexpectedly for a fifth month as consumer confidence plunged, adding to evidence that the economic recovery is losing momentum.
The volume of goods sold in stores and online fell 0.2 percent last month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said yesterday. Economists had expected an increase of 0.6 percent.
It is the longest period of consecutive monthly declines on record and came despite panic buying for fuel during a supply crisis.
The figures shed light on the weakness of spending and indicate a big shift in consumption patterns.
While overall volumes remain above pre-COVID-19-pandemic levels, sales dropped for both clothing and department stores.
Food and fuel sales increased, and there was a monthly gain for clothing stores.
“Despite the lifting of restrictions, in-store retail sales remain subdued, with many consumers still opting to shop online,” ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said.
Bank of England (BOE) policymakers are concerned that supply shortages and consumers splashing out after the end of lockdown are fanning inflationary pressure.
Financial markets anticipate that the central bank would lift interest rates next month, although BOE chief economist Huw Pill told the Financial Times on Thursday night that the decision was “finely balanced.”
While the bank is shifting its focus toward inflation, consumers are feeling the effect of higher prices, rising taxes and a shortage of goods in stores. Those issues are straining household finances and prompted a sharp drop in confidence about the outlook for the economy.
“Retailers will be concerned by the slump in sales, just as they begin their preparations for the all-important Christmas period,” British Retail Consortium CEO Helen Dickinson said. “Fuel shortages, wet weather, and low consumer confidence all contributed to lower consumer demand this month, with household goods, furniture and books all hit particularly hard.”
The drop last month is all the more surprising because of panic buying of fuel during a supply crisis. The ONS said fuel sales rose 2.9 percent in the month and leaped over their pre-pandemic level. That boosted sales at some filling stations, but depressed them at others that lacked supplies.
Consumer confidence dropped sharply this month, a separate survey by the market research firm GfK showed earlier yesterday.
“The sharpest concern is how consumers see the future economy,”’ GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said.
“Against a backdrop of cheerless news — food and fuel shortages, surging inflation, squeezing household budgets, the likelihood of rate rises and climbing COVID rates — it’s not surprising that consumers are feeling down,” Staton said.
