Profitability to suffer as Intel plays catchup

Bloomberg





Intel Corp CEO Pat Gelsinger spelled out the cost of his drive to return the world’s largest chipmaker to leadership of the industry and investors were not pleased. Shares fell about 9 percent in extended trading on Thursday.

Intel executives said profitability would suffer during the next few years because of increased spending on manufacturing technology.

Near term, if Intel’s fourth quarter comes in as the chipmaker projects, sales would decline 3 percent from a year earlier, gross margin would drop 6.5 percentage points and earnings per share would fall about 40 percent.

Signage at the entrance to the Intel headquarters in Santa Clara, California, is pictured on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg

Investors are focused on whether Gelsinger can improve Intel’s products quickly enough to halt market share losses to rivals and defections by customers who are beginning to design their own components.

Intel’s outlook adds to concern that his efforts to make the chipmaker’s products and manufacturing more competitive would suppress its earnings.

“Near term, we could have chosen a more conservative route with modestly better financials,” Gelsinger said on a conference call after the results. But “this is why I came back to the company, choosing to invest to maximize the long-range business that we have.”

When Gelsinger returned to Intel in February to take on its top job, he inherited a company that had lost its footing in the crucial area of manufacturing, which had been the keystone of its dominance of the industry for more than two decades.

The CEO has pledged to improve quality and build factories that will be the basis of a new business offering outsourced production to other firms, even competitors.

Chief financial officer George Davis said on a conference call that the spending would continue.Gross margin, or the percentage of revenue remaining after deducting the cost of productions, would be 51 to 53 percent in the next two years before it begins to rise to the company’s more traditional 60 to 65 percent range.

Intel’s capital expenses would be as much as US$28 billion next year, while revenue would be at least US$74 billion, Davis said.

Intel’s stumbles and advances by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) have let others boast that they have processors that perform better than Intel’s, something that was not possible during most of Gelsinger’s first tenure with the company. The 60-year-old originally joined the chipmaker as a teenager before leaving in 2009.

Third-quarter net income was US$6.82 billion, or US$1.67 a share, on revenue of US$19.2 billion, Intel said in a statement. Gross margin was 56 percent, compared with an average estimate of 55 percent. Sales, excluding a memorychip business that Intel is spinning off, were US$18.1 billion, falling short of estimates.

In the crucial data center business, revenue from cloud service providers dropped 20 percent in the quarter ended Sept. 25. Clients such as Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp are making more chips for themselves, raising worries that Intel could permanently lose some of that business. Total data center sales of US$6.5 billion in the period matched estimates, helped by demand from government and corporations.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company declined to a low of US$50.75 in extended trading following the results. The stock closed at US$56 in New York and has increased 12 percent this year, lagging behind an index of semiconductor-related shares.?

Intel said that revenue in the quarter ending in December would be about US$18.3 billion, in line with analysts’ average estimate. Earnings, excluding some items, would be US$0.90 a share. Analysts, on average, projected US$1.02 a share.

Gross margin would be 53.5 percent, the company said.