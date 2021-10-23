Medigen COVID-19 vaccine trial in Paraguay begins

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Tuesday said that it had recruited more than 300 participants for its phase 3 clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in Paraguay.

The company said it expects to finish giving first doses to 330 people this week and that it had planned to recruit all 1,000 participants for the trial in the third quarter, but the recruitment was delayed because its research partner, the National University of Asuncion in Paraguay, could not obtain enough AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines before Wednesday last week.

The phase 3 trial is using immunobridging to compare the overall level of protection provided by the Medigen vaccine with that of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but it was not easy for the university to obtain enough AstraZeneca shots due to supply constraints, Medigen spokesman Leo Lee (李思賢) said.

The 1,000 participants are to be divided into two groups, one receiving the Medigen vaccine and the other the AstraZeneca vaccine.

They would be given two shots, with an interval of 28 days, Lee said.

Despite the delayed recruitment, Medigen is maintaining its goal of getting preliminary data to determine the safety and immunogenicity of its vaccine by the end of this year, the company said.

It expects the trial in Paraguay would help it gain a foothold in Central and South American markets, Medigen said.

Medigen last week applied for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in Eswatini, Taiwan’s only diplomatic ally in Africa.