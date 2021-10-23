TV panel prices falling at record rate: TrendForce

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Panel price declines continued in the second half of this month, with the price of a 55-inch TV panel plunging at the fastest rate ever on a monthly basis, the latest price information from TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) showed.

The average price of a 55-inch TV panel slumped 21.6 percent, or US$40, to US$170 in the second half of this month, following the end of inventory buildup demand ahead of the holiday season in the US, Europe and China, the Taipei-based researcher said.

TrendForce expects the trend to extend into the first quarter of next year, as demand dwindles on the back of excessive inventory and seasonal factors.

A model presents a 55-inch TV panel in Taipei on Wednesday. Photo: Chen Mei-ying, Taipei Times

“The prices of TV panels plunged significantly. That will deal a blow to the profitability of panel manufacturers that have a greater exposure to the TV panel market,” TrendForce display research division vice president Eric Chiou (邱宇彬) said in an e-mail.

Demand for PC monitor and notebook computer panels remained robust, leading to a mild price decline in the second half of this month, Chiou said.

That would to some extent help panel makers absorb the price slump for TV panels, he said.

The average price of a 27-inch monitor panel slid 0.5 percent month-on-month to US$94.70, while that of a 14-inch notebook computer panel fell 0.4 percent month-on-month to US$48.30, TrendForce said.

Most panel makers would therefore see a fall in net profit this quarter compared with last quarter, Chiou said.

The market researcher forecast that supply of flat panels used in TVs, notebook computers and PC monitors would surpass demand by 5.4 percent this year.

The supply-demand ratio is expected to widen to 7.3 percent next year, indicating that panel prices would remain in the doldrums as the supply glut worsens, it said.

Any price rebound would depend on how significantly panel makers adjust their factory utilization and their ability to optimize product portfolios, it said.