Jobless rate slides to five-month low

STEADY GAINS: With the effects of a local COVID-19 outbreak tapering off, the jobless rate slid to 3.96 percent last month, with the service industry taking the lead in hiring

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The nation’s unemployment rate last month shed 0.28 percentage points to 3.96 percent, easing to the lowest level in five months, as fewer people lost jobs to business downsizing and closures, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

The jobless rate after seasonal adjustments shrank 0.16 percentage points to 3.92, after the impact of the graduation season faded away, the statistics agency said.

“Temporary unemployment linked to the COVID-19 outbreak tapered off after locally transmitted cases diminished, allowing businesses to resume operations,” DGBAS Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) told a news conference in Taipei.

Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin, left, speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Cheng Chi-fang, Taipei Times

The total number of employed people rose 0.16 percent to 11.41 million, or an addition of 18,000 people to the payroll, it said.

Most of the job gains came from service-oriented companies, which hired 16,000 workers, it said, adding that the manufacturing and agricultural sectors raised headcounts by 2,000 and 1,000 respectively.

People who work fewer than 35 hours stood at 295,000, a drastic fall of 193,000, as business improved, albeit not fully healed, it said.

Overall headcount dropped by 0.5 percent, or 58,000, compared with a year earlier, as the outbreak continued to weigh on the market, Chen said.

The jobless population was about 471,000 people, 34,000 fewer than one month earlier, as people who lost jobs to business downsizing and closures dropped by 7,000, the DGBAS said.

The number of first-time jobseekers shrank 8,000 after the graduation season came to an end, it said.

The average unemployment period shortened 0.4 weeks to 18.8 weeks for all, with the period for first-time jobseekers averaging 19.9 weeks, longer than one month earlier, it said.

About 44,000 people have been jobless for longer than a year, a retreat of 4,000 from August, it said, adding that this group tend to drop out of the job market, discouraged by their extended state of unemployment.

By education, university graduates had the highest unemployment rate of 5.47 percent, followed by high-school graduates at 3.72 percent, it said.

The unemployment rate for people with a junior-high education and graduate degrees stood abreast at 3 percent, it said.

By demographic breakdown, people aged 20 to 24 had the highest unemployment rate at 12.8 percent, followed by 15-to-19-year-olds at 8.84 percent and the 25-to-29-age bracket at 6.62 percent, it said.

The jobless rate for people aged 30 to 34 averaged 3.71 percent and at 2.94 percent for people aged 35 to 39, it said.

Taiwan’s unemployment rate is lower than Hong Kong’s 4.9 percent, but higher than South Korea’s 2.7 percent and Japan’s 2.8 percent, the DGBAS said.