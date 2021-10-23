The nation’s unemployment rate last month shed 0.28 percentage points to 3.96 percent, easing to the lowest level in five months, as fewer people lost jobs to business downsizing and closures, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.
The jobless rate after seasonal adjustments shrank 0.16 percentage points to 3.92, after the impact of the graduation season faded away, the statistics agency said.
“Temporary unemployment linked to the COVID-19 outbreak tapered off after locally transmitted cases diminished, allowing businesses to resume operations,” DGBAS Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) told a news conference in Taipei.
Photo: Cheng Chi-fang, Taipei Times
The total number of employed people rose 0.16 percent to 11.41 million, or an addition of 18,000 people to the payroll, it said.
Most of the job gains came from service-oriented companies, which hired 16,000 workers, it said, adding that the manufacturing and agricultural sectors raised headcounts by 2,000 and 1,000 respectively.
People who work fewer than 35 hours stood at 295,000, a drastic fall of 193,000, as business improved, albeit not fully healed, it said.
Overall headcount dropped by 0.5 percent, or 58,000, compared with a year earlier, as the outbreak continued to weigh on the market, Chen said.
The jobless population was about 471,000 people, 34,000 fewer than one month earlier, as people who lost jobs to business downsizing and closures dropped by 7,000, the DGBAS said.
The number of first-time jobseekers shrank 8,000 after the graduation season came to an end, it said.
The average unemployment period shortened 0.4 weeks to 18.8 weeks for all, with the period for first-time jobseekers averaging 19.9 weeks, longer than one month earlier, it said.
About 44,000 people have been jobless for longer than a year, a retreat of 4,000 from August, it said, adding that this group tend to drop out of the job market, discouraged by their extended state of unemployment.
By education, university graduates had the highest unemployment rate of 5.47 percent, followed by high-school graduates at 3.72 percent, it said.
The unemployment rate for people with a junior-high education and graduate degrees stood abreast at 3 percent, it said.
By demographic breakdown, people aged 20 to 24 had the highest unemployment rate at 12.8 percent, followed by 15-to-19-year-olds at 8.84 percent and the 25-to-29-age bracket at 6.62 percent, it said.
The jobless rate for people aged 30 to 34 averaged 3.71 percent and at 2.94 percent for people aged 35 to 39, it said.
Taiwan’s unemployment rate is lower than Hong Kong’s 4.9 percent, but higher than South Korea’s 2.7 percent and Japan’s 2.8 percent, the DGBAS said.
SELF-SUFFICIENCY: Alibaba is one of a number of Chinese firms that has answered Beijing’s call to invest in the development of cutting-edge technologies Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) yesterday unveiled a new server chip that is based on advanced 5-nanometer technology, marking a milestone in China’s pursuit of semiconductor self-sufficiency. The Chinese tech giant’s newest chip is based on micro-architecture provided by the SoftBank Group Corp-owned Arm Ltd, it said. Alibaba, which is holding its annual cloud summit in Hangzhou, China, said that the chip is to be used in its own data centers in the “near future” and would not, for the time being, be sold commercially. “Customizing our own server chips is consistent with our ongoing efforts toward boosting our computing capabilities with better
Production at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp’s (TSMC, 台積電) fabs was not affected by a fire at a construction site for a water recycling facility in the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker said that the construction site is not adjacent to its fabs, which were unaffected. CTCI Corp (中鼎工程) is responsible for the construction of the facility, which it is to operate itself once it is completed, the chipmaker said. The facility caught fire at about 11am, and the blaze was brought under control about 30 minutes after the incident was reported, the Southern Taiwan Science Park Administration
‘SHORT-TERM ECONOMIC PAIN’: A military takeover would only temporarily weigh on wafer production on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, IC Insights said Taiwan has more chip manufacturing capacity than any other economy in the world, US-based market information advisory firm IC Insights said in a research paper last week, cautioning that the nation’s strength could prompt China to attempt to take over Taiwan. Taiwan commanded 21.4 percent of global installed IC capacity, ahead of South Korea’s 20.4 percent, Japan’s 15.8 percent and China’s 15.3 percent, North America’s 12.6 percent and Europe’s 5.7 percent, IC Insights said. Taiwan is one of two countries that uses 10-nanometer technology or better to produce wafers, holding 62.8 percent of global capacity, with South Korea holding the remaining 37.2
AGGRESSIVE STEP: With the new processors, Apple is aiming at the high-end chips Intel has provided for the MacBook Pro and other top-end Macs for about 15 years Apple Inc on Monday took the most aggressive step yet to strip Intel Corp chips from its computers, announcing more powerful homegrown Mac processors alongside a total revamp of its MacBook Pro laptop computers. The company showcased the chips at an event called “Unleashed,” which also included its latest audio products. The new components, called the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, are 70 percent faster than its M1 predecessors, Apple said. It also unveiled a redesigned MacBook Pro, adding larger screens, MagSafe charging and better resolution. With the new processors and devices, Apple is aiming squarely at the high-end chips that Intel has