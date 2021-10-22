Australia yesterday delivered a withering denunciation of China’s trade policies, accusing Beijing of undermining the WTO and foot-dragging on promised economic reforms.
During a usually routine WTO review in Geneva, Switzerland, Australian representatives said that China had benefited “significantly” from 20 years of WTO membership, but was not keeping its end of the bargain.
In an unusually blunt statement made public after the meeting, Canberra said that a slew of sanctions on Australian goods were politically motivated, and showed a “growing gap between China’s rhetoric and its actions.”
Photo: AP
Over the past 18 months, China has imposed restrictions on a long list of Australian exports as political relations between the two countries have hit their lowest point in a generation.
“China has increasingly tested global trade rules and norms by engaging in practices that are inconsistent with its WTO commitments,” the Australian government said in a statement. “By undermining agreed trade rules China also undermines the multilateral trading system on which all WTO members rely.”
Australian officials for the first time also revealed that the list — barley, coal, copper ores, cotton, hay, logs, rock lobsters, sugar, wine, beef, citrus fruit, grains and table grapes — now includes dairy products and infant formula.
Experts see China’s sanctions on Australia as a thinly veiled message to countries in the Indo-Pacific region: that challenging Beijing politically would come with serious economic cost.
Canberra has long pushed back against China’s efforts to assert influence in the region — banning Huawei Technologies Co (華為) from key contracts, questioning how the COVID-19 pandemic began, announcing a massive increase in military spending and curbing Chinese “influence operations” in Australia.
At the closed-door Geneva meeting, China reportedly vowed to accelerate efforts to open its markets and implement a “more proactive import policy.”
However, Australia insisted that China’s “market-oriented reforms have not progressed” in the past few years.
December is to mark 20 years since China joined the WTO, an event policymakers in Washington had hoped would bind China to Western-designed international institutions and spur political reform.
Two decades on, access to China’s market remains tightly controlled, state-backed firms dominate many sectors of the economy and the Chinese Communist Party retains an iron grip on power.
The last review of Chinese trade policies was in 2018.
The US, under then-president Donald Trump, questioned China’s legitimacy in the WTO, accusing Beijing of not opening up its market sufficiently.
Responding to the review, US Deputy Permanent Representative to the WTO David Bisbee said expectations that China would embrace open, market-oriented policies have not been realized.
“It appears that China has no inclination to change,” he said. “Instead, China has used the imprimatur of WTO membership to become the WTO’s largest trader, while doubling down on its state-led, non-market approach to trade, to the detriment of workers and businesses in the United States and other countries. Our most fundamental concerns with China’s trade regime remain unaddressed.”
EU Ambassador to the WTO Joao Aguiar Machado in a speech condemned “competition distortions” caused by the activities of state-owned enterprises and called on China to “fully observe its WTO accession commitments by improving transparency and by eliminating these distortions.”
SELF-SUFFICIENCY: Alibaba is one of a number of Chinese firms that has answered Beijing’s call to invest in the development of cutting-edge technologies Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) yesterday unveiled a new server chip that is based on advanced 5-nanometer technology, marking a milestone in China’s pursuit of semiconductor self-sufficiency. The Chinese tech giant’s newest chip is based on micro-architecture provided by the SoftBank Group Corp-owned Arm Ltd, it said. Alibaba, which is holding its annual cloud summit in Hangzhou, China, said that the chip is to be used in its own data centers in the “near future” and would not, for the time being, be sold commercially. “Customizing our own server chips is consistent with our ongoing efforts toward boosting our computing capabilities with better
‘SHORT-TERM ECONOMIC PAIN’: A military takeover would only temporarily weigh on wafer production on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, IC Insights said Taiwan has more chip manufacturing capacity than any other economy in the world, US-based market information advisory firm IC Insights said in a research paper last week, cautioning that the nation’s strength could prompt China to attempt to take over Taiwan. Taiwan commanded 21.4 percent of global installed IC capacity, ahead of South Korea’s 20.4 percent, Japan’s 15.8 percent and China’s 15.3 percent, North America’s 12.6 percent and Europe’s 5.7 percent, IC Insights said. Taiwan is one of two countries that uses 10-nanometer technology or better to produce wafers, holding 62.8 percent of global capacity, with South Korea holding the remaining 37.2
AGGRESSIVE STEP: With the new processors, Apple is aiming at the high-end chips Intel has provided for the MacBook Pro and other top-end Macs for about 15 years Apple Inc on Monday took the most aggressive step yet to strip Intel Corp chips from its computers, announcing more powerful homegrown Mac processors alongside a total revamp of its MacBook Pro laptop computers. The company showcased the chips at an event called “Unleashed,” which also included its latest audio products. The new components, called the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, are 70 percent faster than its M1 predecessors, Apple said. It also unveiled a redesigned MacBook Pro, adding larger screens, MagSafe charging and better resolution. With the new processors and devices, Apple is aiming squarely at the high-end chips that Intel has
PRICE SPREAD: Oil trading under the Brent futures contract is giving the US a hefty edge in pricing, increasing the rush to secure cheap fuel as winter approaches Asian demand for US oil is rising as the energy crisis boosts prices for other crudes that are priced against the global Brent futures contract. China and other Asian buyers have been snapping up supertankers of US oil for delivery next month and seeking more for December, some traders have said. Most buyers are seeking US grades that had recently slumped to the lowest levels in more than a year, with an added incentive after Beijing awarded millions of tonnes of crude oil import quotas. A wide spread between Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil futures is accommodating higher US crude